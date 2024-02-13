Functional Beverage Innovator Odyssey Secures $6M Equity Investment As The Brand Experiences Rapid Growth

A New Wave of Energy Drinks Takes Over As The Brand Hits $14 Million In Funding Within Two Years Since Launch

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a momentous stride towards innovation and advancement, Odyssey, the trailblazing energy drink enriched with a potent blend of 2750mg of Lions Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms, proudly announces the successful completion of a $6 million funding round. This financial milestone not only signifies a pivotal moment in the brand’s journey but also underscores the burgeoning support for its unique fusion of vitality and cognitive enhancement.

At the core of Odyssey’s success lies its powerful adaptogenic ingredients, offering an unparalleled energy boost coupled with cognitive clarity and focus. Notably, the funding round saw the entry of Richard Laver from Rocket Beverage Group as a strategic investor, alongside the continued support of existing stakeholders who contributed 50% of the total raised amount. With this infusion of capital, Odyssey is poised to reshape the energy drink landscape, empowering individuals to reach new heights of performance.

Founded in 2021, Odyssey is the first ever ready-to-drink energy beverage infused with high potency extract of Lions Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms. This unique approach in the beverage aisle has proven to be an in-demand shake-up to the category. Odyssey plans to allocate the newly acquired capital towards supporting three major areas as the brand experiences rapid growth: sales, marketing, and inventory. These strategic investments will expedite the brand’s expansion efforts, making its products more widely accessible.

“Odyssey is taking an all new approach to energy beverages.” said Scott Frohman, founder and CEO of Odyssey. “Unlike other brands on the market, we’ve formulated Odyssey to support cognitive energy and prioritize aspects like focus, clarity and mood through a proprietary functional mushroom-based formula. Odyssey leverages the high potency extract of Lions Mane, Cordyceps, L-Theanine, Ginseng and green tea caffeine to not only minimize the jitters associated with traditional energy drinks, but to also deliver sustained, crash-free energy support. We’re excited to bring the fresh take on energy drinks that younger Gen-Z and millennial audiences are keeping with a preservative and artificial sweetener-free product.”

As the brand continues its dynamic expansion, Odyssey is actively recruiting new team members, particularly in regions experiencing substantial growth, as well as in markets with untapped potential for extended distribution. Simultaneously, in this next stage of its growth, Odyssey is engaging in powerful marketing initiatives and building brand visibility. These efforts will encompass a spectrum of events, from festivals to an ambassador program with college campuses, athletes, influencers, and more.

Odyssey offers three distinct product lines with varying caffeine levels, all of which are free from added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners. The brand takes pride in adhering to vegan, non-GMO, and kosher standards. Each flavor features the brand’s signature functional mushroom blend of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps to enhance focus, mood, and energy levels.

The brand’s products are available nationwide, with a presence in leading retailers such as Publix, CVS, GNC, Erewhon, 7-Eleven, Thrive Market, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, and more. Odyssey remains committed to its rapid expansion strategy in the retail sector and continuing to lead the charge in the beverage aisle.

ABOUT ODYSSEY

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Odyssey is the ultimate next-gen functional beverage line that supports focus, mindful energy, and mood, is free from added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and proudly embraces vegan, non-GMO, and kosher standards. All three product lines – Revive, (zero caffeine) Original (85mg of natural green tea), and 222 (222mg of natural green tea) – contain Odyssey’s signature blend of 2750mg Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps, alongside other adaptogenic botanicals to promote physical and mental wellbeing. For more info about Odyssey Mushroom Elixir, visit https://odysseyelixir.com/ or check us out on Instagram: @odysseyelixir.