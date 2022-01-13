Future of Cheese Prepares to Launch Ecommerce Retail Store in Q1

Following the successful launch of the Company’s initial line of products in brick-and-mortar locations, the Future of Cheese is launching its own ecommerce store to service consumer demand nationwide and to capitalize on the online grocery delivery market

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OG #HealthyFoodForLess–Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (“Future of Cheese” or the “Company”), is preparing to launch its own ecommerce store within the first quarter of this year, where its complete line of dairy alternative products will be offered for sale across Canada. The Company’s recent plant-based product launches in physical retail locations were met with tremendous demand and positive reviews from consumers, critics, chefs and the media; Future of Cheese’s Ripened Brie was named the “World’s most realistic vegan brie” by US-based VegNews.

“Since our launch, we have been inundated with requests for orders from customers across Canada and the US, asking if they can buy direct,” stated Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese. “The plant-based food trend combined with the necessity of online grocery shopping has accelerated our plans to launch our ecommerce retail platform in order to meet the growing demand from the click-to-table digital shopper.”

With online grocery sales in the U.S. topping nearly $100 Billion USD in 2021, and over 70% of households having placed at least one online grocery order during the year1, the Company strongly believes that accelerating the plans to roll out its online shopping platform will quickly expand its reach to new customers and add direct-to-consumer sales. The Company also plans to highly curate the shopping experience, providing customers with a detailed walk-through of each product from its nutritional values to the unique processes used to produce each item, something that is challenging to do through traditional retail.

“We want the customer to be educated and inspired when they choose to purchase our products, the same way I visit a table in my restaurants to personally walk a diner through the process of creating the food that they will experience, and leave them with the satisfaction that we care deeply about the food and products we are providing,” stated Craig Harding, Co-Founder and Culinary Director of Future of Cheese.

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world’s best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada’s top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

