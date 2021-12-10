Future of Cheese Products Make Restaurant Debut and Food Service Distribution Begins

Distribution to food service customers has commenced and rapid adoption by chefs and restauranteurs has landed the Company’s recently launched products on menus faster than anticipated.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OG #HealthyFoodForLess–Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (“Future of Cheese” or the “Company”), has begun supplying restaurants and food service customers and faster than expected, the Company’s plant-based butters and brie have been launched on menus as ingredients at a growing number of vegan and non-vegan restaurants in Ontario.

“Being a professional chef and restauranteur for 20 years, I have noticed the dining habits of our guests change considerably recently. The demand for dairy alternatives at my restaurants alone is growing at a rapid pace, and it was that need for high-quality, high-end and rich, non-dairy products that motivated us to create the Future of Cheese,” stated Craig Harding, Co-Founder of Future of Cheese. “It’s exciting to see an appreciation for our ripened brie launch beyond retail, into some of the country’s best restaurants, and into the kitchens that inspire and excite us all. To see the passion and creativity from some of the great chefs using our products in a growing number of restaurants so quickly marks a significant milestone as we expand our reach into the food service business. And personally, I can’t wait to share these incredible recipes.”

Following the debut of the Company’s new plant-based ripened brie last week, a growing list of highly recognized restaurants, including Toronto’s Piano Piano Restaurants, Gia, La Palma, and Constantine have already incorporated the brie and butters into new and existing menu offerings. The Company’s distributor has stated that the demand from the food service industry has been better than expected and products are being rapidly adopted.

“In my opinion, this plant-based butter is outstanding! An impressive flavour profile and clean ingredient list to match. Afrim Pristine and Craig Harding’s talents have complemented each other to create a true plant-based, culinary masterpiece. I’m excited to introduce this product, and any future product line expansions, on our menus at all Piano Piano locations,” stated Victor Barry, Chef & Founder of Piano Piano Restaurant, and widely regarded as one of Canada’s top chefs and innovative restaurateurs. Piano Piano Restaurants have been consistently ranked among the “Best Italian Restaurants” in Toronto by Toronto Life, Foodism, and BlogTO.

Matthew Ravenscroft, Culinary Director of Gia Restaurant stated, “Future of Cheese’s plant-based butter is a much-needed staple ingredient for any restaurant’s kitchen. The undeniably rich flavour, smooth texture, and culinary performance of this product will take any chef’s vegan creations to new heights.”

Gia also recently incorporated the Company’s new ripened plant-based brie into their menu offering.

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world’s best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada’s top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF |FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

