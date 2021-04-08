Global $244M Cultured Meat Market with COVID-19 Impact Insights by Source, End-Use and Region – Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cultured Meat Market Research Report by Source (Beef, Duck, Pork, Poultry, and Seafood), by End Use (Burgers, Hot Dogs, Meatballs, Nuggets, and Sausages) – Global Forecast to 2025 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Cultured Meat Market is expected to grow from USD 139.46 Million in 2020 to USD 244.38 Million by the end of 2025.

Company Usability Profiles

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cultured Meat Market including Aleph Farms Ltd., Appleton Meats, Avant Meats Company Limited, Balletic Foods, Biofood Systems Ltd., Bluenalu, Inc., Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Integriculture Inc., Just, Inc., Memphis Meats, Mission Barns, Inc., Mosa Meat, Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, and Supermeat.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.

The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cultured Meat Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cultured Meat Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cultured Meat Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cultured Meat Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cultured Meat Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cultured Meat Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Cultured Meat Market?

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Execution

2.3. Research Outcome

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Source Outlook

3.4. End Use Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Global Cultured Meat Market, By Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Beef

6.3. Duck

6.4. Pork

6.5. Poultry

6.6. Seafood

7. Global Cultured Meat Market, By End Use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Burgers

7.3. Hot Dogs

7.4. Meatballs

7.5. Nuggets

7.6. Sausages

8. Americas Cultured Meat Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Cultured Meat Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cultured Meat Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario

11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.5.4. Investment & Funding

11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Aleph Farms Ltd.

12.2. Appleton Meats

12.3. Avant Meats Company Limited

12.4. Balletic Foods

12.5. Biofood Systems Ltd.

12.6. Bluenalu, Inc.

12.7. Finless Foods Inc.

12.8. Future Meat Technologies Ltd.

12.9. Integriculture Inc.

12.10. Just, Inc.

12.11. Memphis Meats

12.12. Mission Barns, Inc.

12.13. Mosa Meat

12.14. Seafuture Sustainable Biotech

12.15. Supermeat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6tcg8

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900