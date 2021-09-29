Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market to 2026 – Advantages of Vegan Leather Over Original Leather Are Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Automotive Vegan Leather Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report on the global automotive vegan leather market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global automotive vegan leather market to grow with a CAGR of 48% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on automotive vegan leather market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on automotive vegan leather market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive vegan leather market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive vegan leather market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher’s Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segment Covered

The global automotive vegan leather market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and vehicle type.

The Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Product

Polyurethane

Recycled Polyester

Bio Based

The Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Application

Upholstery

Seat Belt

Dashboard

Floor & Trunk Carpet

Headliner

Others

The Global Automotive Vegan Leather Market by Vehicle Type

Luxury Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive vegan leather market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive vegan leather market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive vegan leather market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher’s Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for sustainable materials in the automotive sector

Advantages of vegan leather over original leather

Restraints

High cost of manufacturing of biobased vegan leather

Opportunities

Growing R&D activities to develop innovative materials resembling leather

Companies Mentioned

Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt & Co Ges.m.b.H.

Vegea SRL P.IVA

Covestro AG

Ananas Anam Ltd

BASF SE

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

DK Leather Seats Sdn Bhd

Miko Srl

Toyota Motor Corporation

