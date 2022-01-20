Global Bio-based Leather Markets, 2021-2027: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 47.5%

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Bio-based Leather Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report predicts the global bio-based leather market to grow with a CAGR of 47.5% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global bio-based leather market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on bio-based leather market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on bio-based leather market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bio-based leather market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bio-based leather market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

Increasing concerns over the leather industry’s environmental impact to support the growth of the bio-based leather industry

Low cost involved in the production of animal-free fabrics

Restraints

High R & D cost

Opportunities

Growing adoption of vegan leather by key automotive manufacturers

Company Profiles

Ananas Anam Ltd

Desserto

VEJA

VEERAH

Modern Meadow

Bolt Threads Inc

Toray Industries Inc

Fruit leather Rotterdam

MycoWorks

Ecovative Design

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bio-based Leather Market Highlights

2.2. Bio-based Leather Market Projection

2.3. Bio-based Leather Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Bio-based Leather Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Bio-based Leather Market

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Bio-based Leather Market

4. Bio-based Leather Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Bio-based Leather Market by Source

5.1. Pineapple

5.2. Cork

5.3. Mushroom

5.4. Apple

5.5. Others

6. Global Bio-based Leather Market by End-User

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Footwear

6.3. Accessories

6.4. Garment

7. Global Bio-based Leather Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Bio-based Leather Market by Source

7.1.2. North America Bio-based Leather Market by End-User

7.1.3. North America Bio-based Leather Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bio-based Leather Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8n0tkw

