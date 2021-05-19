Global Cultured Meat Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast 2021-2030: Focus on Canada, Germany, Japan, Singapore, UK, & US – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Cultured Meat Market – Analysis By Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork), End Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2030)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Cultured Meat Market is expected to be valued at USD 206.6 Million in the year 2025.

The reasons expected to facilitate growth of the market are rapid urbanisation, changing dietary preferences of people and growing concerns for animal welfare. Further, the growing awareness about the lab grown meat and other health related benefits are going to lead the market in the forecast period.

Also, the growing demand of meat and increasing slaughter of animals is forcing to move towards the consumption of cultured meat. Moreover, the surging demand for growing trend of veganism and growing concerns for environment sustainability are anticipated to act as an advantage for the market to grow over the forecast period.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has affected the meat industry in an unexpected way, due to which imports and exports from so many countries have been stopped which is giving a rise to the lab grown meat so that industry can be ready for such kind of crisis in future as well.

Further, the demand for nuggets is comparatively higher as compared to other segments of this category globally. People have different preferences, tastes and priority when it comes to food which is an important factor to drive the market growth of a particular region or a country.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing demand of meat and rapid urbanisation along with high disposable income. Rising technological advancements and investment in new startups involved in this industry are expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of veganism and healthy lifestyle is directly influencing the growth. This trend is observed in numerous parts of the North American and Asia Pacific regions.

Elsewhere in Europe, the UK’s ‘Higher Steaks’ is growing stem cells for the production of mince for pork sausages. Instead of using fetal bovine serum, the company uses protocols exclusively licensed to it by its collaborators, the University of Minnesota, that allow it to reprogram stem cells into muscle and fat tissues.

