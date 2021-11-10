Global Dairy Alternatives (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, Others) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis & Forecast Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Dairy Alternatives Market 2021 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global dairy alternatives market size is expected to reach $50.15 billion by 2028

Increasing people with lactose intolerance and a growing vegan population will mainly contribute to the alternatives industry growth. People becoming more health-conscious to avoid foods associated with obesity and heart diseases will also propel the growth of the industry.

Lactose intolerance is increasingly prevalent among people globally, and around 65% of people suffer from some kind of food intolerance. Hence, these people must avoid dairy products and look for substitutes that will provide similar protein and vitamins.

Plant-based products such as almond milk and soy milk have lower calories compared to cow or buffalo milk. Hence, people prefer plant-based products to overcome obesity which is highly prevalent in the developed economies.

People are also concerned about antibiotics, pesticides, and hormones present in the dairy product, an important cause for cancer, such as breast and endometrial cancer. Hence, they are avoiding milk products, which will help the products grow over the coming years.

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively influence the growth of the industry during the forecast period, as there is great demand for packaged items.

Products such as packaged plant-based milk and beverages have more shelf life, and people are storing these products so that they don’t have to go out of their residencies frequently.

Some of the key players are

SunOpta Inc.

Oatly

Danone

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

DAIYA FOODS INC.

Living Harvest Foods Inc.

Melt Organic

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

Freedom Foods Group

Earth’s Own Food Company

The Whitewave Foods Company

ADM

Ripple Foods

Nutriops

Blue Diamond Growers

Eden Foods Inc.

Organic Valley Family of Farms

CP Kelco

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Dairy Alternatives Market Insights

4.1. Dairy Alternatives – Industry snapshot

4.2. Dairy Alternatives Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Changing eating patterns

4.2.1.2. Innovations in the dairy processing industry

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Low awareness among consumers

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Dairy Alternatives Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Dairy Alternatives Market Assessment by Source

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, By Source, 2016 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Soy

5.4. Almond

5.5. Coconut

5.6. Rice

5.7. Oats

6. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Product

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, By Product, 2016 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Milk

6.4. Yogurt

6.5. Ice Cream

6.6. Cheese

6.7. Creamer

7. Dairy Alternatives Market Assessment by Distribution Channel

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Dairy Alternatives Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.4. Convenience Stores

7.5. Online Retail

8. Dairy Alternatives Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4. Recent Development

