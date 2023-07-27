Global Fermented Ingredients Market to Reach $57.28 Billion by 2028: Rising Demand and Technological Advancements Fuel Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Fermented Ingredients Market Outlook, 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global fermented ingredients market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach a market size of $57.28 Billion by 2028.

With a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21%, the market is set to expand from its current value of $38.02 Billion in 2022.

Key Drivers

Increasing Alcohol Consumption : The rise in global alcohol consumption, particularly beer, is driving the demand for fermented ingredients. The brewing process involves fermenting various ingredients like rice and wheat, which fuels market expansion.

: The rise in global alcohol consumption, particularly beer, is driving the demand for fermented ingredients. The brewing process involves fermenting various ingredients like rice and wheat, which fuels market expansion. Environmental Awareness and Eco-Friendly Practices : Growing environmental consciousness and the adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing processes are contributing to the increased demand for fermented products.

: Growing environmental consciousness and the adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing processes are contributing to the increased demand for fermented products. Health Benefits : Fermented ingredients are associated with various health benefits, such as improved digestion, gut health, and higher nutrient bioavailability, making them appealing to health-conscious consumers.

: Fermented ingredients are associated with various health benefits, such as improved digestion, gut health, and higher nutrient bioavailability, making them appealing to health-conscious consumers. Technological Advancements : Continuous advancements in fermentation technology are attracting more players to participate in the market, leading to increased production capacity and product consistency.

: Continuous advancements in fermentation technology are attracting more players to participate in the market, leading to increased production capacity and product consistency. Popularity of Vegan Diets: The rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets is driving the demand for alternative protein sources like tempeh, miso, and plant-based yoghurts, all of which are fermented products.

Market Segmentation

Product Type : Amino Acids Organic Acids Biogas Polymer Vitamins Antibiotics Industrial Enzymes

: Application : Food and Beverages Feed Pharmaceutical Paper Personal Care Biofuel Textile & Leather

: Form : Dry Liquid

: Process : Batch Fermentation Continuous Fermentation

:

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

BASF SE

Royal DSM N.V.

Lonza Group AG

Evonik Industries AG

Associated British Foods plc

Dohler Group SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Lallemand Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Bakels Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Roquette Group

Novozymes A/S

Eastman Chemical Company

EnviTec Biogas AG

The Dow Chemical Company

CSPC Nutritionals

Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

