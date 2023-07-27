Global Fermented Ingredients Market to Reach $57.28 Billion by 2028: Rising Demand and Technological Advancements Fuel Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Fermented Ingredients Market Outlook, 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global fermented ingredients market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach a market size of $57.28 Billion by 2028.
With a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21%, the market is set to expand from its current value of $38.02 Billion in 2022.
Key Drivers
- Increasing Alcohol Consumption: The rise in global alcohol consumption, particularly beer, is driving the demand for fermented ingredients. The brewing process involves fermenting various ingredients like rice and wheat, which fuels market expansion.
- Environmental Awareness and Eco-Friendly Practices: Growing environmental consciousness and the adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing processes are contributing to the increased demand for fermented products.
- Health Benefits: Fermented ingredients are associated with various health benefits, such as improved digestion, gut health, and higher nutrient bioavailability, making them appealing to health-conscious consumers.
- Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in fermentation technology are attracting more players to participate in the market, leading to increased production capacity and product consistency.
- Popularity of Vegan Diets: The rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets is driving the demand for alternative protein sources like tempeh, miso, and plant-based yoghurts, all of which are fermented products.
Market Segmentation
- Product Type:
- Amino Acids
- Organic Acids
- Biogas
- Polymer
- Vitamins
- Antibiotics
- Industrial Enzymes
- Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Feed
- Pharmaceutical
- Paper
- Personal Care
- Biofuel
- Textile & Leather
- Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
- Process:
- Batch Fermentation
- Continuous Fermentation
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- BASF SE
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Lonza Group AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- Associated British Foods plc
- Dohler Group SE
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc
- The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Lallemand Inc.
- Kerry Group plc
- Bakels Group
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Roquette Group
- Novozymes A/S
- Eastman Chemical Company
- EnviTec Biogas AG
- The Dow Chemical Company
- CSPC Nutritionals
- Angelyeast Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eeqhp9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900