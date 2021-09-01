Global Immunity Boosting Foods Market Report 2021: Focus on Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement is the go-to source for a complete understanding of U.S. consumer trends in this functional food market. This report combines the publisher’s extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.

Historical and forecast data are available for retail sales of packaged foods and beverages marketed with various claims for gut health or immunity improvement (including claims such as “high in antioxidants,” “high fiber,” and “contains prebiotics/probiotics”).

This report also includes figures for fresh produce consumption and production in pound from 2015-2020 and projected for 2025. Historical retail sales of vitamins and foods and beverages that often carry gut health or immunity claims (fruit juice; kefir; sauerkraut; soup, stock, and broth; tea and kombucha; and yogurt and yogurt drinks) are also included.

Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement examines product marketing; surveys retail channel trends; and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. This report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous product photographs.

In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer food purchases and desires for health and wellness. The publisher has found that over 40% of consumers have been buying more food or beverage products to protect their immune system because of the coronavirus.

Consumers are also eating more immune-boosting or healthy foods in general and buying supplements and vitamins during the pandemic. Survey results also reveal that those who are changing their behavior in relation to their diet are more likely to have experienced negative personal effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a focus on “what’s next” and current consumer trends, Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.

Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about what consumers think about foods and beverages and what products consumers are buying/using that have claims for gut health or immunity improvement.

Key Topics Covered:

COVID-19 Effects on Consumers

Consumers Report Buying More Foods and Supplements to Protect Their Immune System During the Pandemic

Eating Habits Are Changing

Consumers Who Are Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements Express Greater Concerns about the Coronavirus

Consumers Who Report Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Effects on Work Are Higher Among Those Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements

Shopping Patterns Are Shifting, With Many Consumers Cutting Back on Spending and Shopping Less Inside Stores

Increasing Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods Is Higher Among Those Who Are Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods and Supplements

Overview and Market Trends

The Connection Between Gut Health and Immunity

Many Consumers Think Probiotics Improve or Restore Gut Health, Even If These Claims Are Not FDA-Approved

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Prebiotics and their Connection to Wellbeing Are Leading to More Prebiotic Claims

Dietary Fiber Has Clear FDA-Approved Claims of Health Benefits

Interest in Gut Health Is Expanding in the Wake of the Pandemic with More People Cooking at Home

Gluten, Food Allergies, and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Consumers

Vegetarians, Vegans, and Flexitarians: Plant-Based Eating, Sustainability, and Beyond

Companies Are Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency

Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility

Drivers of Food Purchase Decisions

More Than Half of Consumers Say Healthfulness Matters More to Them Now When Deciding on Foods to Buy

Influential Labels in Food Purchasing Decisions

Half of Consumers Say Whether a Food Is Processed Affects Purchasing Decisions

A Majority of Consumers Want to Know Where Food Comes From

Sustainability Is Important to Many Consumers

Most Consumers Think Knowing Whether Food Choices Are Environmentally Sustainable Is Hard

Health Benefits in Foods

One-Fourth of Consumers Seek Health Benefits from Foods

Nutrients Considered Healthy by Consumers

Most Sought After Nutrients

Perception of Health Differences in Products

Market Size, Forecasts, and Historical Trends

Fresh Produce

Historical Sales of Selected Food Products and Vitamins

The Market for Foods and Beverages with Gut Health and General Immunity Improvement Claims

Retailing and Marketing Trends and Opportunities

“Superfoods”, “Functional Foods”, “Immunity Boosting” Ingredients, and “Food as Medicine”

“Better-for-You” Trends

Clean Label Trends

Fair Trade Foods as More Ethical Products Better for the Environment and Human Welfare

Unrefined Sugar

Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners

Low-Carb/High Protein, Keto, and Paleo Diets

Addition of Nuts, Fruit, Seeds, and Other Ingredients for Increased Nutrition

Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Those Looking to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet

Organic Products

Targeting Families with Children

Direct-to Consumer (DTC) Marketing

New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels

Subscriptions Save Consumers Money Boost Sales

Private Labels

In-Store Purchasing Trends

Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases

Bringing Product Claims Front and Center

Private Label Products Are a Driver of Store Traffic and Retailer Loyalty

Some Consumers Engage in “Cleanse” and “Detox” Diets or Intermittent Fasting to Boost Immunity or Overall Health

Notable New Product Releases

Consumer Demographics

Women Are More Likely to Buy Food Labeled as Probiotic or High Fiber

Younger Consumers Are More Likely to Buy Probiotic Foods, While Older Consumers More Often Buy High Fiber Foods

Food Purchase Patterns Based on Household Income

Regional Patterns

Urban Consumers Most Likely to Be Changing Eating and Buying Behavior

Educational Attainment

Presence of Children in the Household

Race/Ethnicity

Plant-Forward Consumers

Consumer Psychographics

Consumers Who Seek Out Probiotic and High Fiber Foods Are More Likely to Use Vitamin and Dietary Supplements

Food Attitudes Among Consumers Who Buy Probiotic and High Fiber Foods

Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers Show A Greater Focus on Eating and Exercising Right

Grocery Shopping Activity

Higher Spending at Food Stores Is Prevalent Among Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers

Consumers Who Buy Probiotic Foods Are More Likely to Shop for Groceries Online

Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers Are Slightly More Likely to Use Blue Apron or HelloFresh Meal Kit Delivery Services

Consumer Opinions on Packaging and Recycling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bi1nx

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900