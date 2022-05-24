Global Meat Substitutes Market Research Report to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Meat Substitutes Market Research Report by Product (Quorn, Seitan, and Tempeh), Source, Type, Form, Category, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Meat Substitutes Market size was estimated at USD 2,739.35 million in 2021, USD 3,018.49 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.36% to reach USD 4,950.90 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Meat Substitutes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Meat Substitutes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Meat Substitutes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Meat Substitutes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Meat Substitutes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Meat Substitutes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Meat Substitutes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Meat Substitutes Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising trend towards vegan foods worldwide

Potential demand attributed to higher fibers and lower saturated fat content

Growing intolerance against animal proteins

Restraints

Concern regarding gluten tolerance among the populations

Opportunities

Upsurging concerns against animal brutality coupled with animal consumptions

Increasing research and developments for novel substitutes formations

Potential demand associated with vast availability of meat substitutes

Challenges

High competition among emerging meat products and meat substitutes

Companies Mentioned

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Cauldron Foods Ltd.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eat Just, Inc.

Garden Protein International Inc.

Greggs plc

Impossible Foods Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Lightlife Foods Inc.

NotCo SpA

Schouten Europe B.V.

Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

The Kellogg Company

Tyson Foods, Inc

VBites Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjpj7q

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900