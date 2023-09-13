Global Mycelium Research Report 2023-2028: Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis – An Eco-Friendly Solution in Food and Beverages Aiding the Drive to Net-Zero

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Mycelium Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Mycelium Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis – Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global mycelium market was valued at $2.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4.76 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.39% between 2023 and 2028.

The mycelium market is still in the nascent phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop mycelium-based products, which are expected to increase due to the shift in consumer preference to plant-based meat and veganism.

The growth in the global mycelium market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for sustainable materials and their contribution to the circular economy.

Increasing investments in the R&D of mycelium is one of the major opportunities in the global mycelium market. Moreover, mycelium properties are such that they can be customized based on various applications leading to consumers adopting mycelium-based products in the pharmaceutical, construction, electronics, and skin care industry.

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving net-zero emissions, the shift to eco-friendly, sustainable products brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in the food and beverages industry in regions such as North America and Europe. The U.S. plant-based meat retail sales grew by 7% to $8 billion sales in 2022. This infers that mycelium can be a great alternative to conventional animal-based food products.

Furthermore, mycelium-based packaging has a moderate to high impact on the plastic and styrofoam packaging industry. Companies such as Dell and IKEA have already started using mycelium-based packaging materials for their products. Cosmetic companies are using mycelium-based packaging material due to its strength and leakproof properties. Therefore, the customizable properties of mycelium present it as a go-to option for industries globally.

How can this report add value to an organization?

The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of mycelium products available for deployment in food and beverage, clothing, packaging, and other industries and their potential globally. Therefore, the mycelium business is a low-investment and high-revenue generating agricultural model.

The global mycelium market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches to strengthen their position in the mycelium market. For instance, in January 2022, M&S Food collaborated with Monaghan Group to supply mycelium protein-based vegetable balls and vegetable mince to expand its plant-based kitchen range.

Key players in the global mycelium market analyzed and profiled in the study involve mycelium-based product manufacturers that provide raw or processed products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global mycelium market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The global mycelium market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and domestic players in different countries. Collectively these companies account for approximately 35.09% of the total global mycelium market. Other 64.91% of the market share is dominated by Mycorena, eniferBio, Bosque Foods, Aqua Cultured Foods, Kinoko-Tech, and others.

Out of the total number of companies analyzed, 55% belong to the food and beverage industry, and the remaining 45% belong to other segments such as the packaging industry and textile industry.

Market Segmentation

The global mycelium market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the food and beverage industry. This is due to mycelium being a highly nutritious product and its property to be customized and processed to derive a variety of products.

The global mycelium market in the nature segment is slightly more dominated by the processed mycelium segment. This is due to the wide variety of products that can be manufactured, resulting in its higher adoption and usage by end users worldwide.

The pre-formed product segment dominates the global mycelium market in the form segment due to the higher adoption of products such as food and beverage, clothing, and packaging from the pre-formed product. The powder form captures the second position due to the composition mix’s prolonged shelf life and durability.

Recent Developments in the Global Mycelium Market

In March 2023, Better Meat Co established its first-ever Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The board consists of leading authorities in filamentous fungi, cell biology, metabolism, genetics, and food safety, which supports The Better Meat Co’s initiatives to improve the use of mycelium in applications for both hybridized and animal-free meat.

In November 2022, to create and market the “next generation of mycelium materials” for footwear, clothing, and accessories, Ecovative LLC partnered with premium leather manufacturer Ecco Leather, a division of the Danish footwear giant Ecco.

In January 2023, MyForest Foods Co. announced the launch of a new product named My Jerky. Similar to MyBacon, which is a vegan alternative to pork bacon, MyJerky is a mycelium-based alternative to beef jerky.

In November 2022, Meati Inc. introduced the Miso Meati Bowl in collaboration with Sweetgreen, a new flavor-packed, nutritious ready-to-eat rice bowl. This is Meati’s first time appearing on a fast-casual restaurant menu and Sweetgreen’s first mycelium-based collaboration.

In April 2023, eniferBio raised $11 million in a Series A funding round from Nordic Foodtech Ventures, Tesi, Valio, Voima Ventures, and Aqua-Spark to expand the business of PEKILO P65.

Industry Outlook

Trends

Boosts Circular Economy

Mycelium-Based Organo-Electronics

Growing Utilization of Bio-Fabrication Technique

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Regulatory Landscape

Business Opportunities

Increasing Research and Development Investments in the Mycelium Sector

Emerging Multi-Directional Applications of Mycelium

Adoption of Mycelium in the Pharmaceutical and Skin Care Industry

Adoption of Mycelium to Manufacture Biodegradable Materials

Adoption of Mycelium in the Textile and Fashion Industry

Adoption of Mycelium to Produce Sustainable Packaging

Adoption of Mycelium to Manufacture Construction Materials

Modifiable Material Characteristics of Mycelium

Business Drivers

Increasing Innovation in Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products

Shift in Consumer Behavior and Preference

Advancements in Research and Technology

Business Challenges

Challenge of Scalability and Commercialization

Transition from Conventional Materials

Market Strategies and Developments

Product Development and Innovation

Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Partnership, Collaboration, and Joint Venture

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Global Mycelium Market

Case Studies

Bosque Foods in Food and Beverage Industry

Ecovative LLC in Packaging Industry

MycoWorks in Textile Industry

Investment Landscape

Funding Analysis

Major Investors

Funding Landscape

Key Companies Profiled:

Food and Beverage Industry

Aqua Cultured Foods

Bosque Foods

Chinova Bioworks

ENOUGH

Kinoko-Tech

Meati Inc.

Monaghan Group

Mush Foods

Mushlabs

MycoTechnology, Inc.

MyForest Foods Co.

Nature’s Fynd

PRIME ROOTS

Quorn

The Better Meat Co

Packaging Industry

Biomyc

Magical Mushroom Company

Mushroom Material

Textile Industry

Bolt Threads

Mycotech Lab

MycoWorks

Other Key Players

Ecovative LLC

eniferBio

Groundwork BioAg

mogu

Mycorena

Scope of the Report

Application

Food and Beverage Industry

Packaging Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Nature

Raw

Processed

Form

Pre-Formed Product

Powder

Liquid Culture

Tablet and Capsule

Region

North America – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe – Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, France, and Rest-of-Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific – Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

South America – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Rest-of-South America

Middle East and Africa – South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

