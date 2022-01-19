Global Oat Milk Market (2021 to 2026) – Growth Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Oat Milk Market – Global Industry Analysis (2017 – 2020) – Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to this report the oat milk market is expected to be worth $2,668.5 million by 2026.

The global oat milk market has been progressing at a phenomenal pace in recent years as the demand for vegan milk products gains momentum. Rising awareness about alternative protein sources to animal protein has created a strong demand for oat milk. The market is also expected to thrive as the younger demographic across the globe eyes this milk as an ethical food product as animal activists remain persistent and convincing about the negative impact of consuming conventional milk. Furthermore, oat milk consumption will also be attributable to the intensifying vegan revolution that insists on only including plant-based products in the diet.

Key Highlights into Global Oat Milk Market:

Europe is the largest consumer of plant-based meat. The region is expected to register a value CAGR of 11.5% by 2026.

Flavoured oat milk to hold a dominant in the global oat milk market with a share of more than 50% between 2021 and 2026.

Easy accessibility of supermarkets and hypermarkets becomes an incredible sales platform for oat milk as the segment captures a leading share of more than 40% over the forecast period.

Preference for cartons to remain highest throughout forecast period as millennials and generation Z view it as a convenience.

Increased use of antibiotics in animal breeding and thereby animal produce to shift demand towards oat milk, which emerges as a cleaner and safer product for long-term consumption.

Cafe Culture Boosts Oat Milk Consumption as Menus Adapt to Changing Preferences

The rise of cafe culture has given the global oat milk market a steady base. Increasing expenditure on coffee shops with increasing purchasing power has allowed higher sales of oat milk products. The growing number of youngsters prefer coffee shops to work as they offer Wi-Fi, food, and a quiet setting to work or study. This has allowed coffee shops to experiment and appeal to a crowd that seeks milk alternatives due to lactose intolerance and other health reasons.

For example, Starbucks introduced oat milk-based lattes at its 1,300 stores across the U.S. The exponentially growing positive response gave the popular coffee shop chain the confidence to add two more drinks Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Honey Oatmilk Latte to its menu in March 2021. Thus, a slow but steady introduction of oat milk in menus and retail chains is expected to boost the reach of the global oat milk market over the forecast period.

Europe’s lead in the global oat milk market will be a result of greater awareness about lactose intolerance and gluten allergies. Thus, increasing the inclusion of oat milk in the daily diet as it replaces conventional milk is expected to strengthen the consumption patterns across Europe. The market also stands to benefit from the growing preference for packaged food items. Thus, the sale of oat milk in smaller cartons that allow on-go-drinks will also favour regional market growth. The publisher states that North America and Europe will together hold about 65% of the value share by 2026 in the global oat milk market.

