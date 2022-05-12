Global Organic Textured Soy Protein Market Report to 2027 – Featuring Devansoy, Natural Products and Hodgson Mill Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Organic Textured Soy Protein Market 2021-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global organic textured soy protein market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers’ growing awareness of the availability of low-cost protein is a key element in the global organic texture soy protein industry.

Another major element driving up demand for organic textured soy protein in the global market is the expanding vegetarian and vegan population. Individual consumption is another element driving the expansion of a high protein-based food target market.

The global organic textured soy protein market is segmented based on application. Based on application, the organic textured soy protein market is segmented into food, bakery products, cereals & snacks, dairy alternatives, infant nutrition, meat substitutes, animal feed, and others.

Geographically, the global organic textured soy protein market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

Some of the companies operating in the global organic textured soy protein market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Devansoy Inc., Natural Products Inc., Hodgson Mill, and Agrawal Oil & BioChem, among others.

Market Segmentation

Global Organic textured soy protein Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global organic textured soy protein market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global organic textured soy protein market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global organic textured soy protein market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Organic Textured Soy Protein Market by Application

4.1.1. Food

4.1.2. Bakery products

4.1.3. Cereals & snacks

4.1.4. Dairy alternatives

4.1.5. Infant nutrition

4.1.6. Meat substitutes

4.1.7. Animal Feed

4.1.8. Others

5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.2. Devansoy Inc.

6.3. Natural Products Inc.

6.4. Hodgson Mill

6.5. Agrawal Oil & BioChem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b6z47

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900