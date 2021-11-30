Global Organic Wine Market Report 2021: Opportunities in the Advent of Vegan-friendly, Carbon-neutral, and Biodynamic Organic Wines – Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Organic Wine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report predicts the global organic wine market to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global organic wine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021 to 2027. The study on organic wine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021 to 2027.

The report on organic wine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global organic wine market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global organic wine market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding organic products and their benefits

Growing demand for organic wines from restaurants, and cafes

2) Restraints

Higher prices of organic wines compared to traditional ones

3) Opportunities

Advent of vegan-friendly, carbon-neutral, and biodynamic organic wines

Company Profiles

The Organic Wine Company

Avondale

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Elgin Ridge Wines

King Estate Winery

Kendall-Jackon Winery

Bronco Wine Company

La cantina Pizzolato Srl

Societa Agricola Querciabella SpA

Xinjiang Tiansai Winery Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Organic Wine Market Highlights

2.2. Organic Wine Market Projection

2.3. Organic Wine Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Organic Wine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Organic Wine Market

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Packaging

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Organic Wine Market

4. Organic Wine Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Organic Wine Market by Type

5.1. Red Organic Wine

5.2. White Organic Wine

6. Global Organic Wine Market by Packaging

6.1. Plastic Bottles

6.2. Glass Bottles

6.3. Cans

6.4. Others

7. Global Organic Wine Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.2. Convenience Stores

7.3. E-commerce

7.4. Others

8. Global Organic Wine Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Organic Wine Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Organic Wine Market by Packaging

8.1.3. North America Organic Wine Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Organic Wine Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Organic Wine Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27pr4q

