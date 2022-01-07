Global Plant-based Beverages Market (2021 to 2028) – Featuring Danone, Blue Diamond Growers and Koia Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Soy-based, Oats-based), By Product (Plain, Flavored), By Region (Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global plant-based beverages market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period, according to this report.

Companies Mentioned

Danone S.A

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

Blue Diamond Growers Inc

SunOpta

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Califia Farms

Harmless Harvest

Koia

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

Major manufacturers are introducing new plant-based beverages and other products to cater to the increasing consumer demand. For instance, in January 2020, The Hershey Company launched a new digital film in the Indian market for ‘Sofit’ to encourage consumers to live their passions and an active lifestyle. Moreover, the dairy industry is known to have an adverse impact on the environment, which is compelling more and more consumers to switch to non-dairy alternatives like vegan foods and beverages.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, millions of farmers worldwide tend approximately 270 million dairy cows to produce milk. Dairy cows and their manure produce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, which contribute to climate change. Poor handling of manure and fertilizers can degrade local water resources and unsustainable dairy farming & feed production can lead to the loss of ecologically important areas, such as prairies, wetlands, and forests. On the other hand, the ever-growing population poses a serious threat to agriculture. Thus, in the future, the total area of agricultural land currently used globally will not be enough to provide a sufficient food supply for everyone in the world. This drawback is expected to restrict the market growth.

Plant-based Beverages Market Report Highlights

The almond-based segment accounted for the largest volume share of over 30% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR retaining the leading position from 2021 to 2028

As the product is gradually gaining popularity among all age groups, there are a number of opportunities, which manufacturers can harness to boost their market share

Consumers are increasingly opting for organic foods & low- or no-sugar drinks. Moreover, during the pandemic, the demand for immunity-boosting beverages has increased significantly

Hence, plant-based manufacturers have an edge over-carbonated beverage manufacturers as they can promote their drinks as a healthy alternative

In addition, with an increasing number of shoppers visiting convenience stores, these stores and other similar smaller establishments are likely to focus on the consumer demand for fresh food products

These consumer trends are anticipated to drive the overall market over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Plant-based Beverages Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trend

3.3.2. Manufacturing & Technology Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. Roadmap of Plant-based Beverages Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies

3.9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Plant-based Beverages Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.1.1. By Age Group

4.1.2. By Gender

4.1.3. By Income Group

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Plant-based Beverages Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Plant-based Beverages Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Plant-based Beverages Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2019 & 2020

8.3.2. Key brand share analysis, 2019 & 2020

8.3.3. Top 5 Companies: Brand Share Analysis, by product, 2020

8.3.3.1. Soy based

8.3.3.2. Coconut based

8.3.3.3. Almond based

8.3.3.4. Rice based

8.3.3.5. Oats based

8.3.3.6. Hemp based

8.3.3.7. Hazelnut based

8.3.3.8. Cashew based

8.3.3.9. Flax based

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txi5hf

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900