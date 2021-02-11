Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats – Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalPlantbasedBurgerPattiesMarket20202024–The plant-based burger patties market is expected to grow by USD 693.37 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% during the forecast period.
The awareness about the adverse effects of consumption of meat is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing popularity of DIY burger patties will hamper the market growth.
Plant-based Burger Patties Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
By distribution channel, offline retail segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Plant-based Burger Patties Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for plant-based burger patties in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Atlantic Natural Foods Inc.
- Beyond Meat Inc.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Nestlé SA
- Tesco Plc
- The Kroger Co.
- WH Group Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on offline distribution channels
- Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on online distribution channels
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Beyond Meat Inc.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Nestlé SA
- Tesco Plc
- The Kroger Co.
- WH Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
