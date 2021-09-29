    • Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Report 2021-2026: Trends & Insights, IP Rights Analysis, Hotspots & Opportunities, Regulations – ResearchAndMarkets.com

    September 29, 2021
    DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis, 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

    Global Plant Based Food & Beverages market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-26F

    The growth of the market is attributed to rising lactose intolerance populace worldwide, increasing millennial inclination for vegan food along with the adoption of low-calorie food options among people due to hectic lifestyle.

    Moreover, the mounting launch of various plant-based beverages along with rapid urbanization and escalating health concern propelling the demand for animal-based diets are the factors fueling the demand for plant-based food and beverages in the forthcoming years.

    Lactose Intolerance Acquired the Majority Market Share

    Based on Functionality, Lactose Intolerance acquired the majority market share in 2020. This is due to a significant rise in lactose intolerance population especially among Asian, South American, and African persons.

    However, Lactose tolerance is also widespread in Northern European countries such as Sweden and Finland, with tolerance levels of 74% and 82%. Hence, this is projected to augment the demand for Plant Based Food & Beverages globally in the near future.

    Competitive Landscape

    Key players with a considerable market share include

    • The Whitewave Foods Company
    • Blue Diamond Growers
    • Pacific Foods Oregon
    • Hain Celestial
    • Califa Farms
    • Want Want China Holdings Limited
    • Sunopta
    • Kikkoman
    • The Coca Cola Company
    • Ripple Foods
    • Pureharvest
    • Wildwood Organic

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. Introduction

    1.1. Product Definition

    1.2. Research Process

    1.3. Assumptions

    1.4. Market Segmentation

    2. Executive Summary

    3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market

    4. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

    4.1. Market Size & Analysis

    4.2. Market Share & Analysis

    5. North America Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

    5.1. Market Size & Analysis

    5.2. Market Share & Analysis

    6. South America Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

    6.1. Market Size & Analysis

    6.2. Market Share & Analysis

    7. Europe Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

    7.1. Market Size & Analysis

    7.2. Market Share & Analysis

    8. Middle East & Africa Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

    8.1. Market Size & Analysis

    8.2. Market Share & Analysis

    9. Asia-Pacific Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

    9.1. Market Size & Analysis

    9.2. Market Share & Analysis

    10. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis Dynamics

    10.1. Growth Drivers

    10.2. Challenges

    10.3. Impact Analysis

    11. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis Trends & Insights

    12. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Intellectual Property Rights Analysis

    13. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis Hotspots & Opportunities

    14. Global Plant Based Food & Beverages Market Analysis Regulations

    14.1. FDA Regulations

    14.2. European Regulations

    14.3. Others

    15. Competitive Benchmarking

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4osvmm

