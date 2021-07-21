Global Plant Based Meat and Milk Market (2021 to 2025) – Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Plant Based Meat and Milk Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global plant based meat and milk market with a description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of the market by value, end user, product, and region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global plant based meat and milk market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Plant based meat is an alternate for the flavours and nutrition of animal meat, which is derived from plants or fungi. It encompasses raw legumes and may also extend to much more. Plant based meats may replace two main things about meat: nutrition and sensory characteristics.

Plant based meat products can be bifurcated in different categories such as burgers, sausages, crumbles, nuggets, meatballs and others.

Plant based milks and their derivatives, such as yogurts, ice cream and fermented beverages has been carried out in order to bring more consumption options for individuals who cannot or do not wish to consume animal milk. In addition, people opt plant based milk for common reasons such as allergies to milk protein, lactose intolerance or lifestyle choices, such as vegetarianism.

Plant based milk can be segmented as soy milk, peanut milk, rice milk, almond milk, coconut milk and sesame milk.

The global plant based meat and milk market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to escalate during the forecasted years 2021 to 2025. The market would augment owing to numerous growth drivers such as, escalating disposable income, rising youth population, augmenting obese population, increasing need for nutritious food, rising urban population, growth in middle class expenditure, escalating vegan population.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: bulging demand for animal protein and fluctuation in plant based products production. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like augmenting demand for oat milk, surging demand for lactose free products, etc.

