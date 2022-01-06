Global Plant Based-Meat Market to 2026 – Featuring Amy’s Kitchen, Conagra and Impossible Food Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Plant Based-Meat Market Overview, 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report the plant based meat products market is growing rapidly. It is anticipated that fast food giants will incorporate vegan options into their menu strategy, noting that a chain, Plant Power Fast Food, is already making its mark on the industry. It is expected to see even more well-known restaurant chains and popular dining establishments adopt a more vegan-friendly menu in the near future.

Companies Mentioned

Amy’s kitchen

Beyond meat, Conagra (Pinnacle Foods)

Conagra (Pinnacle Foods)

Impossible food

Kellogg (Morning star farms)

Kraft Heinz Company (Boca Burger)

Maple leaf

Nestle (Garden Gourmet)

Quorn

Tyson (Raised and Rooted)

Unilever (The Vegetarian Butcher)

Veganism is much more than a diet, fad, or passing trend. It’s a way of life that many people adopt regardless of their age, race, gender, and even religious beliefs. The adoption of a plant-based way of life started as a fringe movement but is now echoing around the world.

Although the U.S. and U.K. top the 3 vegan countries by percentage, India takes the first spot with veganism encompassing 27% of the population. This comes as no surprise, as India has long been known as vegetarian. It’s not just because they were born into the lifestyle, most people probably made an educated, conscious choice to swear off meat and dairy altogether. It doesn’t come as a surprise that health and weight management are the top reasons people are turning to veganism.

A large number of people also suffer from food related illnesses like celiac disease and lactose intolerance, which have a direct influence on diet choices and food restrictions. Aside from allergies and conditions, some people go vegan in hopes of living a healthier lifestyle. Red meat has long been linked to diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Chicken is notorious to be a breeding ground for salmonella, and fish poses a threat of mercury. Some people just believe that plants are healthier than animal products.

Even before the rise of veganism, restaurants throughout history have had to make adjustments to suit all different kinds of needs, from dietary restrictions like allergies to including vegetarian options. Being dynamic is an essential part of being a business, especially a restaurant, owner. Having the capability to adapt to this increase in veganism can help them gain a competitive edge. As more people make the decision to go vegan, there will be a heightened need for more inclusive dining options.

Clearly, adopting a vegan lifestyle is becoming extremely popular across the globe. The retail sector is expected to increase the shelf display of more plant based meat options to consumers, owing to increasing demand. Cooking shows and recipes on how to cook plant based meat can help consumers to use it wisely. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the food industry witnessed significant shifts, but, plant-based companies adapted and continued to launch new products and grow sales. Foodservice channel distribution was significantly impaired, and pantry stocking and panic buying led to a sharp increase in retail sales over the prior year. The COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns has encouraged consumers to order goods online and this, in turn, has boosted the online sales channels.

This report will help you answer the following questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Plant Based Meat Products Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Plant Based Meat Products Market during the forecast period?

Which region outstands in the Global Plant Based Meat Products Market?

Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Plant Based Meat Products Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Plant Based Meat Products Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Plant Based Meat Products Market?

What are the major companies in the Global Plant Based Meat Products Market?

What are the drivers for the growth of plant-based meat market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition

4. Global Plant Based Meat Product Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Source

4.2.2. By End User

4.2.3. By Product

4.2.4. By Type

4.2.5. By Region

4.2.6. By Country

4.2.7. By Company

5. North America Plant Based Meat Product Market Outlook

6. Europe Plant Based Meat Product Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific Plant Based Meat Product Market Outlook

8. Latin America Plant Based Meat Product Market Outlook

9. Middle East & Africa Plant Based Meat Product Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges

11. Market Trends and Developments

12. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fleofo

