Global Plant-Based Milk Market Outlook to 2026: Growing Vegetarian, Vegan and Flexitarian Diets Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Plant-Based Milk Market Outlook, 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global climatic changes, increasing deforestation, lactose intolerance, gastric problems, indigestion and animal cruelty has led to a push to the vegan or plant based food products. Given this reasons, increasingly people around the globe are turning vegetarian, vegan, or even flexitarian. The vegan trend is in the air, due to its large presence over various social media platforms over the internet. It plays a pivotal role in luring the young demographics to turn to plant based milk.

The plant based milk market is expanding speedily and is forecast to reach revenue of USD 25 Billion by the end of forecast period. The global plant based milk market is three times more than plant based meat market, which is prudent that plant based milk market is a matured market.

The Asia Pacific milk market has an exorbitant percentage in the Global Plant Based Milk Market as it is an agricultural land. By value, the plant based milk market is 50% to 60% of the Global Dairy Alternative Market. Soy milk is one of the oldest plant based milk and so it is widely available and has massive acceptance globally. Whereas, Almond milk has recently captivated, vital reason being soy milks allergenic property.

The report analyses influential trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. It further, interprets important dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players and also the new entrants with the manufacturing of the plant based milk market. The analyses also state the upholding of the future status of the plant based milk market over the forecast period. A detailed overview of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the plant based milk market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this extensive research study.

A growing number of the population is turning vegan and the 2020 statistics shows there are 5% vegans, 20% flexitarian and 11% vegetarians around the globe. People in the western countries are more inclined towards plant based milk than the developing countries. Widespread awareness of consuming plant based foods and its positive impacts on health are a major driver for this market. Obesity is on the rise, globally irrespective of varied food cultures in different regions of the world. Plant based milk provides more energy, improves health, balances body weight and adds flavour to milk.

The Middle East & Africa plant based milk market is in its nascent stage and so is an emerging market during the forecast period. Oat milk has paved its way to become one of the fastest growing markets during the forecast period with a power to cross over 10% market share globally. The other types of milk like Cashew milk, Hazelnut milk are also gaining traction in the market, as consumers are always on a spur to taste new variants. The flavoured plant based milk market is expected to grow enormously, as manufacturers are bringing new flavours on the shelf like Berry, Hazelnut, Coffee, Mocha and Coconut. While, Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry are well established and have succeeded in capturing majority of the market share.

Online sales of plant based milks is rapidly expanding as they offer discount schemes and free home delivery options. Today’s busy consumers want to enjoy the easy accessible shopping through their luxury home space. Many one-stop shops have put themselves on the web to ease the purchasing process for the consumers. Leading supermarket chains have their own online shopping apps which further paves the market to succeed.

Considered in this report

Geography: Global

Base year: 2020

Estimated year: 2021

Forecast year: 2026

Aspects covered in this report

Global plant based milk market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Region-wise plant based milk market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Regions covered in the report

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

Types of milk in the report

Soy milk

Almond milk

Coconut milk

Rice milk

Oat milk

Other milk (Cashew, hazelnut, other)

Type of milk by formulation:

Plain milk

Flavoured milk

Type of milk by flavour:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Strawberry

Berry

Hazelnut

Others (Coffee, coconut, mocha)

By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others (Airports, gas station, Cafes, Health shops)

Companies Mentioned

Kerry Inc.

Califia Farms

Kite Hill

Ripple Foods Inc.

Nestle

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

The Dohler Group

SunOpta Inc.

The WhiteWave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial

Daiya Foods Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dv40ve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900