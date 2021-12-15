Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report 2020-2021 & 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Soy, Hemp), By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global plant based protein supplements market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2028.

Growing demand for personalized nutrition, inclination towards a vegan diet, and rising interest in plant-based nutrition are key factors fueling market growth.

The soy protein raw material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Pea protein is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing customer inclination towards gluten-free ingredients in the supplements, coupled with the presence of necessary amino acids in pea.

The ongoing snackification trend combined with the preference for a high protein diet is anticipated to boost demand for protein bars during the forecast period. A large number of players including Quest Nutrition and Glanbia plc are offering protein bars in a variety of flavors through various mass retail channels, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth.

The sports nutrition application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing demand for these supplements to improve performance and stamina and promote weight management and lean muscle growth. An increasing number of gym and fitness enthusiasts across countries globally is further expected to fuel the market demand during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2028. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements, increased healthcare spending, rising number of households with high disposable income, and efforts by manufacturers in offering personalized nutrition are the primary factors augmenting the regional market growth.

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Report Highlights

By raw material, the soy segment dominated the market with a share of over 60.0% in 2020 owing to the easy availability that makes the material cost effective for protein supplement manufacturers, along with high awareness among customers regarding the availability of all essential amino acids in soy

Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Easy access to a wide variety of brands, the growing penetration of the internet in developing nations, and the convenience of shopping are the major factors propelling the segment growth

The protein powder product segment dominated the market with a share of over 60.0% in 2020. High adoption owing to ease in handling and transport, cost efficiency, and competence to maintain the stability of the ingredient through the formulation are factors boosting the segment growth

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. The well-established presence of plant based supplement manufacturers, favorable economic policies for advancements in the dietary supplement industry, and consistent demand from consumers for health beneficial and vegan products contribute to the market growth

Rising awareness regarding plant based protein supplements owing to the increasing concerns over cardiovascular diseases associated with animal nutrition is triggering new investments by protein supplements manufacturers. Companies including Glanbia plc and MusclePharm Corporation are investing in R&D for the development of new plant-based protein supplements to attract health-conscious consumers

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Framework

3.6. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market – Market Dynamics

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Plant Based Protein Supplements Market

3.7.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.8. Major Strategic Deals & Alliances

3.9. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Soy

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.3. Spirulina

4.4. Pumpkin seed

4.5. Hemp

4.6. Rice

4.7. Pea

Chapter 5. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Protein Powder

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Protein Bars

5.4. Ready-to-Drink

Chapter 6. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Online Stores

6.4. Chemists/ Drugstores

6.5. Specialty Stores

Chapter 7. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Sports Nutrition

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Functional Food

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Plant Based Protein Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2. Plant Based Protein Supplements market: Regional movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

9.2. Key Company Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Public Companies

9.5. Private Companies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Glanbia plc

AMCO Proteins

Quest Nutrition

NOW Foods

The Bountiful Company

MusclePharm Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

IOVATE Health Sciences International, Inc.

Transparent Labs

Woodbolt Distribution LLC

