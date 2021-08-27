Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market (2021 to 2026) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global soy and milk protein ingredients market reached a value of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Arla Foods

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Cargill Inc.

Kerry group

Associated British Foods

Charotar Casein Company

Dean Foods

Fonterra

Glanbia

Milk Specialties

Omega Protein

Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co.,Ltd.

Scoular

Solbar Industries

FrieslandCampina DMV

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Protein plays a vital role in the everyday diet of human beings as it assists growth and healing in the body. However, as humans are incapable of producing proteins on their own, they rely on animals and plants for meeting their requirements. Some of the sources of animal proteins are milk, eggs, fish, meat, and gelatin, whereas, plant protein sources include peas, soy, rice, wheat, and canola. Amongst these, soy and milk protein products have gained immense popularity among the vegan and vegetarian consumers, respectively.

Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Industry Drivers:

One of the recent trends in the food industry is the growing consumer inclination towards protein-rich food products which has resulted in the augmented demand for soy and milk protein ingredients. This shift can be accredited to the inflating disposable incomes, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising awareness among consumers on health and wellness.

As soy protein ingredients are also rich in iron, fiber, calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B, lecithin and polyunsaturated fats, they are rapidly substituting meat and eggs in the preparation of various food products which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for these ingredients.

There has been a significant rise in the demand for milk protein ingredients from sports and fitness enthusiasts. In order to aid their muscle growth, they depend on ready-to-drink milk protein supplements, such as whey or casein. Besides this, escalating demand for functional ingredients in the preparation of infant formulas and animal feed are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global soy and milk protein ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global soy and milk protein ingredients industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global soy and milk protein ingredients industry?

What is the breakup of the global soy and milk protein ingredients market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global soy and milk protein ingredients market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global soy and milk protein ingredients market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global soy and milk protein ingredients market?

What is the structure of the global soy and milk protein ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global soy and milk protein ingredients market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

6 Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market

7 Global Milk Protein Ingredients Market

8 SWOT Analysis

9 Value Chain Analysis

10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11 Price Analysis

11.1 Price Indicators

11.2 Price Structure

11.3 Margin Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

