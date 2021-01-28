Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market (2020 to 2025) – Growth, Trends and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global textured vegetable protein market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Key Market Trends

The Demand for Meat Substitutes has Triggered the Growth of Textured Vegetable Protein Market

Meat substitute is one of the fastest growing markets, offering huge potential in terms of expansions, partnerships, and new product launches by global, as well as regional players, to enter the market. With growing market penetration for vegan food and increasing number of food allergens among the North American and European population, the market for meat alternatives and substitutes is expected to grow at a faster rate.

Textured vegetable protein is one of the major segments of meat substitutes, holding the largest share in the meat substitutes market across the globe. Textured soy proteins are formulated to suit specific applications such as bakery, dairy replacers, or meat alternatives. The feed segment is the fastest-growing application for textured soy protein in the coming years. The rising demand for animal by-products will result in increased attention towards animal care and welfare, which in turn is expected to drive the consumption of textured soy protein in feed.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is gaining great momentum in the Asia-Pacific market, due to its easy availability and the low cost of production, making it profitable for both producers and consumers. Among the Asian countries, the Textured Vegetable Protein in China holds the largest market share. The Chinese government issued new dietary guidelines, recommended by the country’s Health Ministry, which aim to reduce the country’s meat consumption to half, by 2030, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Despite India being one of the fastest growing economies in the world, it still has a large population affected by undernourishment, especially among children, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Thus the consumption of textured vegetable protein, like soybean, is one of the plant-based proteins, which has high protein content, higher than any other meat-based products or legumes, and minimum saturated fat is increasing in country, to benefit the health of the consumers.

