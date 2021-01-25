Global Vegan Cheese Market (2020 to 2026) – by End-use, Source, Product and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Vegan Cheese Market By End Use (Household, Food Service Sector and Food Sectors), By Source (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk and Others), By Product (Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Gouda, Pepper Jack and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Vegan Cheese Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of veganism among people, particularly among young people, has been boosting market development over the world. Rising awareness about cruelty on animals and the negative effects on the climate caused by the dairy business has supported consumers to adopt plant-based items. Subsequently, manufacturers have been offering a wide scope of plant-based dairy options, including vegan cheese, which is getting rack space in retail stores around the world. Individuals who are intolerant to lactose are one of the significant consumers in the industry.

Inside the vegan cheese market, R&D is important for market development. In spite of the fact that the sales of vegan cheese keep on developing at a great rate, especially in Europe and North America, the vegan cheese market is playing the catch-up game with other plant-based food areas, including meat and milk. Notwithstanding, as the competition in the current vegan cheese market landscape keeps on growing, a few organizations are progressively putting resourcing in R&D to effectively imitate the perplexing function and flavor profiles of cheese.

Despite the fact that vegan cheese is steadily crossing over to the mainstream, modern age consumers are more careful about the quality and nourishing substance of the items. In this manner, research and development initiatives are going all out to mimic the properties of traditional cheese. As plant-based food items keep on increasing extensive prevalence, the demand for vegan cheese is anticipated to observe eminent development in the forthcoming years.

Veganism is turning into a mainstream, which is a key factor empowering the growth of the market. With an expanding number of individuals across Europe and other developed areas is opting vegan diet, the demand for vegan cheese is anticipated to increment extensively in the next few years. Indeed, even in emerging countries, the demand for vegan food items has unfathomably expanded. This is anticipated to reinforce development possibilities for the market. The development will be additionally supported by the expanding demand for items derived from natural sources.

Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Household, Food Service Sector and Food Sectors. Based on Source, the market is segmented into Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk and Others. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Gouda, Pepper Jack and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Companies Profiled

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

Upfield Holdings B.V. (KKR & Co., Inc.) (Violife)

Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese

Daiya Food, Inc. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical)

Kite Hill (Lyrical foods, Inc.)

Miyoko’s Creamery

Parmela Creamery’s

Good PLANeT Foods LLC

Galaxy Foods, Inc. ( GreenSpace Brands)

Vtopian Artisan Cheeses

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Vegan Cheese Market by End Use

3.1 Global Household Market by Region

3.2 Global Food Service Sector Market by Region

3.3 Global Food Sector Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Vegan Cheese Market by Source

4.1 Global Soy Milk Market by Region

4.2 Global Almond Milk Market by Region

4.3 Global Rice Milk Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Source Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Vegan Cheese Market by Product

5.1 Global Mozzarella Market by Region

5.2 Global Cheddar Market by Region

5.3 Global Parmesan Market by Region

5.4 Global Gouda Market by Region

5.5 Global Pepper Jack Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Vegan Cheese Market by Region

6.1 North America Vegan Cheese Market

6.2 Europe Vegan Cheese Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Vegan Cheese Market

6.4 LAMEA Vegan Cheese Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

