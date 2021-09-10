Gopuff Launches “Put Me On,” a Small Business Accelerator Program for Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

The go-to platform for Instant Needs is spearheading the program in partnership with NBA All-Star Chris Paul to unlock barriers to distribution, mentorship and more for selected entrepreneurs

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to-solution for immediate everyday needs, announced the launch of “Put Me On,” a small business accelerator program that brings together industry leaders and experts to support entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups and empower them to grow their businesses.

Through “Put Me On,” underrepresented entrepreneurs who apply are selected to take part in a six-month program designed to help raise awareness of their respective brands through Gopuff’s platform while providing them with impactful tools and resources to help support and grow their businesses.

“Put Me On” was developed in partnership with NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who shares in Gopuff’s mission to support entrepreneurs by bringing their products to more people. The first cohort of “Put Me On” participants was selected together by Paul and Gopuff, and Paul will serve as a program ambassador, providing time, resources and connections to participants.

“I’ve always had a strong passion for supporting entrepreneurs and bringing healthier foods and products to underserved communities,” said Paul. “Sharing in this mission and collaborating with Gopuff takes this work to the next level. Gopuff’s rapidly growing following and ability to add products to its platform immediately – and deliver to the hands of customers in minutes – is an invaluable resource for brands, and I’m looking forward to unlocking that further for the underrepresented entrepreneurs who need it most through ‘Put Me On.’”

The “Put Me On” program includes the launch and promotion of participants’ products on Gopuff, access to monthly workshops hosted by industry leaders, networking events and one-on-one capacity building sessions with Gopuff’s Marketing, Merchandising, Supply Chain and other teams. Programming for each class will be tailored to meet their unique challenges and participants will also be able to work with Gopuff to leverage Gopuff Advertising Solutions, a service that helps brands execute strategic ad campaigns on the platform.

“As first-time entrepreneurs, Rafael and I know firsthand how impactful mentorship and community is in developing and growing a successful business,” said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff. “Chris Paul has dedicated his time off and on the court to support entrepreneurs and we are excited to work with him to help aspiring entrepreneurs grow their businesses and reach new customers.”

The first group of Put Me On participants includes:

A Dozen Cousins , combines taste, health and culture through their ready-to-eat rice and beans that are inspired by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latin American recipes.

, combines taste, health and culture through their ready-to-eat rice and beans that are inspired by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latin American recipes. Cards for All People , a toys and games company that creates fun, laugh out loud products by connecting diverse audiences through cultural experiences that bind them.

, a toys and games company that creates fun, laugh out loud products by connecting diverse audiences through cultural experiences that bind them. Cool Cat Wine Spritzers , a refreshing line of low-calorie wine spritzers that are naturally flavored and gluten-free.

, a refreshing line of low-calorie wine spritzers that are naturally flavored and gluten-free. Donata Skinfood , offers all natural vegan personal care products that help feed and nourish the mind, body, skin and hair.

, offers all natural vegan personal care products that help feed and nourish the mind, body, skin and hair. French Toast Bites Ale , captures the delicious flavors of the popular Philadelphia street food, French Toast Bites, with comforting notes of maple syrup, rich brown sugar, spicy cinnamon and delicate vanilla.

, captures the delicious flavors of the popular Philadelphia street food, French Toast Bites, with comforting notes of maple syrup, rich brown sugar, spicy cinnamon and delicate vanilla. Me & the Bees Lemonade , comes in five flavors and is all-natural, sweetened with honey and contains flax seed for added nutritional benefits.

, comes in five flavors and is all-natural, sweetened with honey and contains flax seed for added nutritional benefits. MUMGRY , handcrafts naturally nutritious and delicious nut butters made using only the good stuff.

, handcrafts naturally nutritious and delicious nut butters made using only the good stuff. Pipcorn, makes better-for-you, tastier versions of classic salty snacks, all from their non-GMO certified heirloom super corn.

Gopuff was founded by two first-time entrepreneurs, Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, who know how difficult it is to break through and succeed. Having established Gopuff as the leader of the Instant Needs category, Gopuff’s co-founders and co-CEOs are passionate about supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and harnessing Gopuff’s platform to increase visibility and connect brands to new customers to further grow their businesses.

Entrepreneurs interested in participating in “Put Me On” can apply to be part of the next cohort through the Put Me On website until October 24.

