Green Circle Capital announces Plant-Based Dairy transaction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Circle Capital Advisors, is pleased to announce that on May 25, 2021 members of the firm (also registered reps with broker-dealer Dalmore Group LLC, member FINRA/SIPC) acted as the exclusive sell-side advisors in the sale of Bute Island Foods, Ltd., makers of award-winning vegan cheese brand Sheese and the leading private label manufacturer of non-dairy cheeses in the UK. The company was sold to Saputo Foods of Canada, a leading global dairy company. Bute Island Foods/Sheese is located on the Isle of Bute, off the West coast of Scotland (United Kingdom) and employs approximately 180 people, including its founders.

“We are thrilled for our friends at Bute Island. The owners—like our own team at Green Circle—are very mission-driven, and were concerned about choosing a partner that could provide the resources needed for them to jointly build the leading dairy alternative platform in the world,” said Stu Strumwasser, Managing Director, Green Circle. “We see it as a great outcome for all.”

About Green Circle Capital:

Green Circle is a leading, boutique investment banking consulting firm focused on natural and plant-based products. Green Circle’s Founder, Stu Strumwasser, became a vegetarian at the age of 14 in 1980, and an investment professional in 1990. Led by a team of experienced investment professionals and former operators that provide consulting services in raising capital and mergers & acquisitions the firm’s focus is very specifically applied to middle market companies in certain segments of the health & wellness ecosystem where our experience, knowledge, and network are uniquely extensive. Green Circle’s reach is global, as we have represented clients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. Our client companies are typically led by bold entrepreneurs or family-owned.

