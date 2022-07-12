Hey Humans Launches in Canada

Clean, affordable and naturally-derived personal care arrives exclusively at over 750 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix locations across Canada

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Hey Humans, the eco-conscious brand redefining the personal care category, officially launches across Canada at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations and online at shoppersdrugmart.ca. Made with sustainability in mind and at an accessible price point for all, the brand was created by Maesa, the beauty incubator, in 2021, with a mission to bring change to the world, offering consumers environmentally-friendly options for their daily routines.

Featuring efficacious, naturally derived formulas, the Hey Humans line-up includes aluminum-free deodorant with all day odor protection, hydrating and replenishing body wash and a nourishing, lightweight body lotion for all day moisture.

All products are not only clean, vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, phthalates and silicones, they are also dermatologist-tested and intended for all skin types. Infused with essential oils and upcycled ingredients, the nature-inspired and fresh scents include Rosewater Ginger, Cedarwood Sage, Apple Matcha and Coconut Mint, among others.

Hey Humans is the only naturally derived, nearly plastic free, cross category personal care brand at Shoppers Drug Mart that also offers high performance, science-backed formulas bottled in sustainable packaging to help reduce the plastic on our planet. Consciously designed, Hey Humans packaging is easily recyclable and 99% plastic free, made from infinitely recyclable aluminum and FSC paper which comes from responsibly sourced wood fiber.

“Our Hey Humans vision began with a promise to reduce plastic on the planet while giving consumers high-quality personal care products that perform. With powerful, naturally derived formulas in 99% plastic-free packaging our products will be part of the Thoughtful Choices at Shoppers Drug Mart™ lineup. Today, we’re excited to launch into the Canadian market and bring consumers our forward-thinking, environmentally conscious products so you can feel great while doing great for the environment.” says Tara Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Maesa.

Hey Humans is launching under the Thoughtful Choices at Shoppers Drug Mart™ Initiative, a collection that is curated to help make it easier for consumers to shop consciously by offering a range of quality, cruelty-free products that are mindful of our planet.

“Plastic waste is a problem for the environment and for our customers. As a company, we’ve committed to taking action. In the beauty aisle, we’re bringing new brands with packaging solutions that reduce the amount of plastic waste going to landfills,” says Kelly Jessop, Vice President, Mass Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. “Hey Humans is an exciting launch for us, with more sustainable packaging that does not compromise the quality or accessibility of the products.”

Join Hey Humans on a mission to bring change and reduce plastic on our planet.

ABOUT HEY HUMANS

Hey Humans harnesses the power within each of us to become engaged and empowered caretakers, nourishing our bodies’ health while protecting our planet’s future. Hey Humans is focused on putting ‘care’ back in personal care by responsibly and conscientiously protecting the environment and the health of all humans – and making products accessible to all. Reimagining personal care, safe, performance-driven, and naturally derived formulas in sustainable packaging to reduce plastic on our planet. Visit www.heyhumans.com and follow the brand on Instagram @heyhumansofficial to find out more.

ABOUT SHOPPERS DRUG MART INC.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone The Beauty Clinic by Shoppers™ locations. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

Contacts

MEDIA

Kyla Malcolm

Talk Shop, on behalf of Hey Humans

[email protected]

647-230-0911