Impossible Foods Helps Launch Initiative to Honor Pioneering Women in Sustainability and Food Tech

Impossible Foods is launching the Women Building the Future Campaign in collaboration with Vegan Women Summit

The program will highlight women leaders in food, sustainability and innovation

Honorees will be invited to participate in exclusive programming with leaders in food and sustainability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impossible Foods has teamed up with Vegan Women Summit to launch the Women Building the Future initiative, a program designed to highlight women leaders who are spearheading sustainability and food technology initiatives and innovations. The program aims to bring visibility to the many women leaders in these fields around the world and their remarkable achievements.

Beginning today, Impossible Foods and Vegan Women Summit are seeking nominations for “Women Building the Future.” The organizers are looking for women leaders around the world whose work makes an impact in the fields of sustainability and agriculture. Applications will be accepted through April 30, 2021 for nominees 13 years old and above. This is an inclusive program that encourages nominees of diverse backgrounds, including all women-identifying leaders. There is no application fee.

The list of women leaders chosen as Women Building the Future honorees will be announced on June 1. This group will also be invited to participate in exclusive programming with leaders in food and sustainability, including Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods, and other leading voices in the global food system.

“Empowering women leaders is core to our mission, strength and innovation at Impossible Foods,” said Bindu Garapaty, VP of Diversity and Inclusion at Impossible Foods. “We recognize the collective power in partnering with Vegan Women Summit, and want to highlight the pioneering women in food and technology who are working to save our planet.”

“Whether it’s innovating on food technology solutions, advocating in government, building a climate-focused nonprofit, or leading a sustainable eating initiative at their school, women of all ages and backgrounds are leading the way for a kinder, more sustainable world,” said Jennifer Stojkovic, Founder of Vegan Women Summit. “Too often, women, particularly women of color, and their voices are overlooked and underrepresented in these industries. By partnering with the world’s leading plant-based innovator, Impossible Foods, we are excited to bring worldwide attention and support to these women and help them take their work to the next level.”

More information and the nomination application can be found at: https://veganwomensummit.com/impossible.

Mission matters most

Already considered the world’s No. 1 environmental startup, Impossible Foods’ mission is to help solve the planet’s climate and extinction crises. The company is helping to turn back the clock on global warming and restore biodiversity by making the global food system sustainable.

Impossible Foods’ best known achievement to date, Impossible™ Burger, tastes like beef and is considered a triumph of food engineering — the result of nearly a decade of basic science and hard-core research and development. (Some prominent Texas ranchers can’t tell the difference between Impossible Burger and ground beef from cows; a beef lobbyist called it the “real deal” and a “wake-up call” for the livestock sector.)

Impossible Burger has already started to displace sales of animal-derived foods, whose production is one of the biggest generators of greenhouse gas emissions and the leading driver of the global meltdown in wildlife. Impossible Burger has high levels of many micro-nutrients compared to ground beef and requires a tiny fraction of the world’s precious resources to produce.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

More information:

impossiblefoods.com

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Blog

Press kit:



www.impossiblefoods.com/media

Contacts

Keely Sulprizio



[email protected]