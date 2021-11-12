Insights on the Algae Protein Global Market to 2028 – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Algae Protein Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Spirulina a single cell organism and a type of blue green algae, which is a rich source of vitamin, protein, mineral, and carotenoids. Chlorella is a single-celled, green freshwater algae. Over 30 different species of chlorella have been found across the globe, however, Chlorella vulgaris and Chlorella pyrenoidosa are the most commonly found species. These algae proteins are available in capsules, tablets, powders, and extract form.

Algae are sources of high-value products such as proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, sterols, polyphenols, and pigments in addition to carbohydrates, lipids, vitamins, polysaccharides, and minerals such as sodium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, potassium, and iodine. Spirulina, one of the major algae proteins have protein content in the range 51-71%. While, chlorella have a protein content of 50-60%. However, majorly adopted protein source such as peanuts, egg, soy, fish, and lentils have protein content in the range 5-35%. Spirulina and chlorella have significantly high protein content as compared to its counterparts thus making them viable options for protein supplements.

Rise in awareness of heart diseases on account of unhealthy diet patterns and inactive lifestyle is expected to promote consumption of dietary supplements, resulting in growth of the algae protein market. Furthermore, changes in consumer preference toward healthy and nutritious products has forced manufactures to innovate and produce algae supplements, which propels growth of the algae protein market.

COVID-19 has caused widespread disruption across regions, resulting in consumer behavioral changes. As a result, consumers are now more concerned toward health, which have amplified demand for alternate dietary supplements including algae proteins.

The global algae protein market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the global market is bifurcated into spirulina and chlorella. By application, it is segmented into nutraceuticals/supplements, food & beverages, and others. Region wise it is studies across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Multiple benefits of algae protein to amplify market growth

Increase in vegan population to strengthen product adoption

High protein concentration as compared to counter parts

Restraints

Impact on spirulina production due to climate change

Presence of large number of alternatives for proteins, along with low product awareness hampers market expansion

Opportunities

Novel innovation in technology to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion

Algae protein fortified food to gain significant traction in upcoming years

