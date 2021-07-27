Insights on the Mushroom Global Market to 2026 – Industry Analysis Report and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Mushroom Market By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Mushroom Market size is expected to reach $52 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Mushrooms are the fungus that has various nutrients. It has very low content of gluten, sodium, fat and cholesterol that lead to the increasing adoption of mushroom among people. There is a wide range of nutrients like vitamin, selenium and potassium offered by mushroom to the person consuming it. Mushrooms fall under the vegetable group and are one of the widely acceptable edible funguses.

There are a variety of medicinal uses of mushroom because of its nutrient content like calcium, vitamin B, phosphorus, vitamin D, potassium, magnesium, and other minerals. Mushrooms are sometimes known as parasites that mean they are dependent on other plants for their food. Various governments of emerging nations have initiated many campaigns to help out this industry that further benefitted the under-privileged people who are involved in the production of mushroom industry.

The growth of the market is expected to be augmented by the increasing commercial consumption of mushroom in cafeterias, supermarkets, restaurants, & hotels. Some other factors which are pushing the growth graph of market are the changing preferences of customers towards adopting vegan food and the rising demand for meat substitute in the market. Increasing vegan culture is creating demand for meat substitutes, as a result button & shiitake mushrooms are gaining popularity due to their high protein content. Moreover, the changing consumer preference for consuming processed food is among the major aspects that is expected to fuel the market in the future years. However, the short shelf life of mushrooms is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Along with that, the labour-intensive technique of mushroom farming & the high operational cost associated with it will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled

Bonduelle S.A.

Costa Group Holdings Limited

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Okechamp SA

Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Inc. (The Mushroom Company)

Basciani Foods, Inc.

NABIA (Next Agricultural Business Incorporated Australia)

Greenyard NV

Giorgio Fresh Co. (Giorgio Mushroom Co.)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Mushroom Market by End Use

3.1 Global Residential Market by Region

3.2 Global Industrial Market by Region

3.3 Global Commercial Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Mushroom Market By Type

4.1 Global Oyster Market by Region

4.2 Global Shiitake Market by Region

4.3 Global Button Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Types Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Mushroom Market By Form

5.1 Global Fresh Mushroom Market by Region

5.2 Global Processed Mushroom Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Mushroom Market By Distribution Channel

6.1 Global Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Market by Region

6.2 Global Convenience Stores Market by Region

6.3 Global Speciality Stores Market by Region

6.4 Global Online Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Mushroom Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

