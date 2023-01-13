Insights on the Potato Protein Global Market to 2027 – Shifting Consumer Preference Toward Vegan Dietary Patterns Drive Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Potato Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global potato protein market size reached US$ 371.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 565.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.24% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Avebe

Bioriginal Food & Science Corp (Cooke Inc.)

Duynie Group (Royal Cosun)

Kemin Industries Inc

KMC Ingredients

Meelunie B.V. (Hoogwegt Groep B.V.)

PEPEES Group

PPZ SA w Niechlowie

Roquette Freres

Tereos

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Potato protein is the dry by-product collected during the generation and separation of potato starch. It is a rich source of digestible protein and amino acid profile and is extracted from potato juice through precipitation and centrifugation.

Potato protein is commonly available in concentrated, isolated and hydrolyzed variants and is widely used as an alternative to animal-sourced proteins. It is easily digestible and aids in improving the metabolism of the body and lowering blood pressure. It also exhibits various functional properties, including dissolvability in water, absorption of fat and foaming abilities to incorporate air bubbles in baked goods.

As a result, potato protein is widely utilized to manufacture infant formula, nutraceutical supplements, baked and confectionery products, ice creams, cereals, soups and snacks.

Significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with increasing health consciousness among the masses, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the shifting consumer preference toward vegan dietary patterns, there is a rising demand for potato protein as an effective source of plant-based protein.

Moreover, rising awareness among the consumers regarding maintaining adequate animal health is providing a thrust to the growth of the market. Isolate potato protein is added to animal feed to promote muscle growth and improve digestion in livestock and other farm animals. In line with this, the widespread adoption of potato protein in sports drinks and weight management supplements is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the launch of innovative extraction technologies for isolate proteins that minimize protein denaturation and functionality loss is anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global potato protein market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Isolate

Concentrate

Hydrolyzed

Breakup by Application:

Animal Feed

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat

Supplements

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global potato protein market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global potato protein market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global potato protein market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqgl2j

