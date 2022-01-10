    • Insights on the Vegan Sauces, Dressings and Spreads Global Market to 2027 – Featuring B&G Food, Bear Pond Farm and Litehouse Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

    January 10, 2022
    Categories
    Business Wire
    follow your heart dressings
    ©Follow Your Heart

    DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vegan Sauces, Dressings and Spreads – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

    Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vegan Sauces, Dressings and Spreads estimated at US$204.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$327 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

    Sauces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$146.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spreads segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR

    The Vegan Sauces, Dressings and Spreads market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

    Dressings Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR

    In the global Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$30.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$44.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

    Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured):

    • Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.
    • B&G Foods, Inc.
    • Bear Pond Farm
    • Daiya Foods Inc
    • Follow Your Heart
    • Kensington & Sons
    • Litehouse, Inc.
    • Majestic Garlic
    • Meridian Foods Limited
    • Red Duck Foods, Inc.

    Key Topics Covered:

    I. METHODOLOGY

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW

    • Influencer Market Insights
    • World Market Trajectories
    • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    • UNITED STATES
    • CANADA
    • JAPAN
    • CHINA
    • EUROPE
    • FRANCE
    • GERMANY
    • ITALY
    • UNITED KINGDOM
    • SPAIN
    • RUSSIA
    • REST OF EUROPE
    • ASIA-PACIFIC
    • AUSTRALIA
    • INDIA
    • SOUTH KOREA
    • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    • LATIN AMERICA
    • ARGENTINA
    • BRAZIL
    • MEXICO
    • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    • MIDDLE EAST
    • IRAN
    • ISRAEL
    • SAUDI ARABIA
    • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    • AFRICA

    IV. COMPETITION

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1790jn

    Contacts

    ResearchAndMarkets.com

    Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

    [email protected]

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address