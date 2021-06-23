Introducing New Vegan Cheddar Sticks Crafted from Plant Milk by Miyoko’s Creamery

The Queen of Vegan Cheese Debuts New Product Offering for the Whole Family

PETALUMA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Miyoko’s Creamery introduces another exciting and family-friendly creation – Vegan Cheddar Sticks. The cheese sticks are available in single-serve pre-packaged portions, crafted from a unique plant milk recipe with oats and legumes. Like Miyoko’s full portfolio, this new product is developed with integrity; and as the first vegan cheese stick without added flavors. Proudly lactose, soy and gluten-free, the sticks are allergen friendly, with two grams of plant protein.

“For a while now, parents have been craving more family-friendly cheese snacks, so we’re very excited to debut our one-of-a-kind Vegan Cheddar Sticks,” Miyoko Schinner, Founder and CEO of Miyoko’s Creamery. “These vegan cheese sticks deliver all the goodness that plant milks have to offer in a convenient form, while supporting a more compassionate food system.”

Miyoko’s Creamery stands as the first to master the fermentation and enzymatic transformation process of plant milks. The groundbreaking brand continues its legacy of disrupting the status quo by offering delicious solutions to consumers, who are becoming increasingly aware on how their personal lifestyle and diet impact the planet.

With the summer approaching and school not far behind, Miyoko’s Vegan Cheddar Sticks provide the perfect snacking option for any activity or when on-the-go. Consumers can now purchase directly through Miyokos.com or find on their local Whole Foods Market shelves, followed by other nationwide retailers in August. Miyoko’s Vegan Cheddar Sticks crafted from Plant Milk come with six individually-wrapped portions for $4.99 USD.

About Miyoko’s Creamery

Miyoko’s Creamery is a vegan dairy food company founded by Miyoko Schinner, a visionary activist, chef and pioneer who is crafting vegan cheese and butter from plant milks. With compassion at its core, Miyoko’s Creamery is building a future where an animal-free dairy food system is a reality. By combining old-world creamery traditions with new, innovative technology, Miyoko’s Creamery has revolutionized the cheese and butter categories, demonstrating how plant dairy is dairy. From your cheese plate to your dinner plate, Miyoko’s Creamery offers a selection of more than 25 plant milk cheeses and butters for every occasion. Products can be found at nearly 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Amazon Fresh and Instacart via select retailers. Established in 2014, and based in Petaluma, California, Miyoko’s Creamery is a registered B-Corp. For more information or recipes, visit Miyokos.com or follow @MiyokosCreamery on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

