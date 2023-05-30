Japan Association for Cellular Agriculture convenes key stakeholders for “Made in Japan” or “Wagyu-like” cultivated meat, in response to Japan PM Kishida’s intention to promote the industry

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Japan Association for Cellular Agriculture (JACA), a Japan-based non-profit research institute hosted the inaugural meeting in Tokyo, in response to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s announcement in February 2023 of the intention to develop the domestic cultivated food industry.

JACA convened around 150 stakeholders from the Japanese Parliament, government officials from Japan and abroad, industry associations, member companies, academia, and media representatives to build a consensus of necessary measures on food safety requirements for cultivated food; treatment to protect Japanese farmers’ rights on branded-animal cells such as “Wagyu”; proper usage of “Wagyu” term in the cellular agriculture field; food labeling requirements including the definition of “Made in Japan” cultivated products; guidelines for transparent consumer communications; and more.

Congratulatory speeches and a panel discussion

The event included an introduction of JACA and congratulatory speeches from Norihiro Nakayama, The Executive Director of Japan’s Parliamentary Group for Cellular Agriculture; the representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; and Japanese food majors such as NH Foods Ltd. and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. A panel discussion including seafood major Maruha Nichiro Corporation followed. Megumi Avigail Yoshitomi, Representative Director of JACA, stressed that “Japan should leverage its global presence in food and regenerative medicine area to show its presence in cellular agriculture field”.

On “Mock BBQ” of cultivated meat

JACA demonstrated “Mock BBQ” for the guests to experience the aroma of grilled cultivated meats such as 3D bio-printed cultivated marbled beef from Consortium for Future Innovation by Cultured Meat; cultivated chicken from Diverse Farm; cultivated beef from Tokyo Women’s Medical University-Waseda University Joint Institution for Advanced Biomedical Sciences.

JACA avoided providing tasting opportunities during the event due to the lack of clear rules in Japan as well as to show consumers that safety consideration is of utmost concern for the industry. For a more detailed explanation, please see the official article and download material from the link here.

About Japan Association for Cellular Agriculture (JACA)

JACA aims to form policy recommendations about cultivated food, to contribute to key issues in Japan such as food security and sustainability.

https://www.jaca.jp/top-en

Contacts

Press Contact

Japan Association for Cellular Agriculture

Ginza Ohtake Bijidensu 2nd floor, 1-22-11, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

[email protected]