Kedzie Debuts Vegan Sherpa Bags And Accessories In Time For The Holidays

Online Flagship Store-Website Launches Cozy Collection Perfect For Fall And Winter

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kedzie, a fast-growing fashion brand driven by market demand for its cruelty-free purses and accessories, has launched a new line of vegan sherpa crossbody bags and mix-and-match straps at www.kedzie.com just in time for the holiday season.

The Fireside Collection features two of the brand’s best-selling accessories – the Camden Mini Messenger and Mix & Match Strap – designed in soft vegan leather and ultra-cozy vegan sherpa for the first time. Previously, Kedzie’s Mix & Match Straps were available in nylon and embroidered styles. The store is excited to add adjustable vegan leather and sherpa straps just in time for colder weather – and of course – holiday gifting.

Available in black and ivory, customers can rely on the Fireside Collection for affordable coordinating gifts in the latest trend for cold weather – sherpa. With sherpa popularity at an all-time high and cruelty-free fashion soaring, these on-trend vegan crossbodies and straps are the perfect seasonal gift for everyone on your list.

Kedzie Mix & Match Straps can be worn on any purse or bag, so you can shop the full sherpa collection or pick up just the strap. The brand promotes their universal bag straps as the perfect stocking stuffer, gift add-on or Secret Santa Christmas gift.

For weekends, work, travel, errands and holiday gifts, www.Kedzie.com offers vegan leather purses in fuzzy sherpa designed to make every day cozier and every look yours.

For a high resolution image click here.

About Kedzie

Kedzie is a fashion brand built around gorgeous bags, wallets and straps designed to make every day easier and every look yours. The Kedzie line offers the latest trends in feather-light, vegan materials with elevated organization features and convertible hardware. The line also includes a full collection of accessories that make its designs ideal for busy, style-conscious consumers. Learn more at www.Kedzie.com.

