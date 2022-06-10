    • Kedzie® Ties into Growing Popularity for Cruelty-Free, Ecofriendly Fashion

    June 10, 2022
    New Online Flagship Store-Website Launched To Highlight Vegan Bags And Accessories

    CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kedzie®, a fast-growing fashion brand driven by market demand for its cruelty-free purses and accessories, has launched a new online flagship store to promote the brand at www.kedzie.com.

    The every-girl site showcases soft vegan leather and lightweight nylon bags, straps and wallets with an emphasis on style, versatility and organization. Fashion-forward images, full product details, customer reviews and a mobile-friendly design promise a fun in-store experience from the comfort of your couch – or during your daily commute.

    Kedzie.com also debuts a collection of interchangeable bag straps as an earth-friendly answer to shopaholics and fast fashion. Instead of purchasing several purses that get worn once or twice a year, customers can change the look of one bag over and over just by switching the strap.

    For weekends, work, travel, errands and loving life, Kedzie.com offers vegan leather purses and lightweight bags designed to make every day easier and every look yours.

    About Kedzie

    Kedzie is a fashion brand built around bags, wallets and straps designed to make every day easier and every look yours. The Kedzie line offers the latest trends in feather-light, vegan materials with built-in organization features. The line also includes a full collection of accessories that make its designs ideal for busy, style-conscious consumers. Learn more at www.kedzie.com.

