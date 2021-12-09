Key Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Global Vegan Cat Food Market 2021-2031 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

|
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vegan Cat Food Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This vegan cat food market report offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.
The report includes a market country analysis, technology roadmap analysis, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global vegan cat food market.
It includes detailed analysis of the trends impacting the market and product innovations/developments, including vegan cat food-product developments relevant to nutraceuticals and food and beverages products.
Based on product type, the vegan cat food market is segmented into kibble/dry (extruded, baked, coated) dehydrated food, treats and chews (pastes, Creams/cream snacks, crunchy snacks, chew sticks, tablets, biscuits) freeze-dried raw, wet food, frozen, powder, freeze-dried food. The report covers key trends and developments in the vegan cat food market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.
Based on distribution channel, the vegan cat food market is segmented into store-based retailing (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom and pop stores, pet stores, discounters independent grocery retailers, drugstores, other retail formats) online retailers.
This report also includes trade analysis of the top 10 producers of vegan cat food market by country. The trade analysis also includes the top 10 importing countries and top 10 exporting countries.
Market Segmentation
The global vegan cat food market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
- Kibble/Dry
- Extruded
- Baked
- Coated
- Dehydrated Food
- Treats and Chews
- Pastes
- Creams/Cream Snacks
- Crunchy Snacks
- Chew Sticks
- Tablets
- Biscuits
- Freeze-Dried Raw
- Wet Food
- Frozen
- Powder
- Freeze-Dried Food
By Age Group
- Kitten
- Adults
By Distribution Channel
- Store-based Retailing
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Mom and Pop Stores
- Pet Stores
- Discounters
- Independent Grocery Retailers
- Drugstores
- Other Retail Formats
- Online Retailers
By Packaging
- Pouches
- Bags
- Folding cartons
- Tubs & Cups
- Can
- Bottles & jars
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
The report provides detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the vegan cat food market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
Companies Mentioned
- Benevo
- Wysong
- Evanger’s Dog & Cat Foo
- Nature’s Recipe
- My Aistra
- Evolution Diet
- Cannapple
- Eco Dog And Cats
- Nature’s diet
- Dr.goodpet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7oqpq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900