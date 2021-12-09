Key Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Global Vegan Cat Food Market 2021-2031 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vegan Cat Food Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This vegan cat food market report offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The report includes a market country analysis, technology roadmap analysis, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global vegan cat food market.

It includes detailed analysis of the trends impacting the market and product innovations/developments, including vegan cat food-product developments relevant to nutraceuticals and food and beverages products.

Based on product type, the vegan cat food market is segmented into kibble/dry (extruded, baked, coated) dehydrated food, treats and chews (pastes, Creams/cream snacks, crunchy snacks, chew sticks, tablets, biscuits) freeze-dried raw, wet food, frozen, powder, freeze-dried food. The report covers key trends and developments in the vegan cat food market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Based on distribution channel, the vegan cat food market is segmented into store-based retailing (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom and pop stores, pet stores, discounters independent grocery retailers, drugstores, other retail formats) online retailers.

This report also includes trade analysis of the top 10 producers of vegan cat food market by country. The trade analysis also includes the top 10 importing countries and top 10 exporting countries.

Market Segmentation

The global vegan cat food market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Kibble/Dry

Extruded

Baked

Coated

Dehydrated Food

Treats and Chews

Pastes

Creams/Cream Snacks

Crunchy Snacks

Chew Sticks

Tablets

Biscuits

Freeze-Dried Raw

Wet Food

Frozen

Powder

Freeze-Dried Food

By Age Group

Kitten

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Mom and Pop Stores

Pet Stores

Discounters

Independent Grocery Retailers

Drugstores

Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

By Packaging

Pouches

Bags

Folding cartons

Tubs & Cups

Can

Bottles & jars

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

The report provides detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the vegan cat food market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Companies Mentioned

Benevo

Wysong

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Foo

Nature’s Recipe

My Aistra

Evolution Diet

Cannapple

Eco Dog And Cats

Nature’s diet

Dr.goodpet

