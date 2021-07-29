Laird Superfood Acquires Level 2 Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification

The award-winning superfood brand announces its SQF Level 2 Certification achievement

SISTERS, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF) creator of assorted superfood products, has successfully achieved SQF (Safe Quality Food) Level 2 Certification for its powdered vegan creamers, Hydrate drink mixes, and supplements, receiving a score of 92 on its initial audit. SQF Certification marks an important step that allows Laird Superfood to guarantee customers that their products meet the highest food safety standards.

The SQF Program is administered by the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) in the United States and is benchmarked to the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), a global collection of standards and requirements for food companies to practice food safety management at the same high-quality standards around the world. The SQF certification program ensures that food products have been produced in compliance with international standards for food quality and safety. SQF is recognized by retailers and foodservice providers around the world who require a rigorous, credible food safety management system. The certification strengthens Laird Superfood’s commitment to supply safe quality products and comply with food safety legislation.

“As a trusted plant-based superfood brand, Laird Superfood strives to be a trusted source for the safety and quality of our products,” said Paul Hodge, CEO and Co-Founder of Laird Superfood. “Achieving this certification is an important part of our journey and shows our customers and partners that our products reach the highest standards.”

“At Laird Superfood we take the safety and quality of our products seriously and SQF Certification is an example of that commitment.” said Shawn Theriot, Director of QA & Compliance. “Our GFSI certification is another way in which we are holding ourselves publicly accountable to a culture of Food Safety and positioning the company as a leader in the superfood industry.”

For more information on Laird Superfood, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company’s products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world’s most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood’s offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

Contacts

Kristen Fattizzi,

[email protected]