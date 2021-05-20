Lazarus Naturals Introduces CBD Muscle Gel to Bring Pain Relief to Aching Muscles

New CBD Muscle Gel features high-potency, full-spectrum CBD + functional ingredients from menthol to capsaicin

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBDMuscleGel—Lazarus Naturals, a leader in the CBD category, announces its newest product, CBD Muscle Gel, offering the cooling properties of menthol along with high-potency, full-spectrum CBD. The CBD Muscle Gel was formulated to provide maximum relief through the combination of functional ingredients like menthol, camphor and capsaicin paired with 20mg of CBD per serving made with U.S.-grown hemp from the company’s farm in Oregon.





“Our customers lead active lives and we wanted to develop an effective and long-lasting solution to help alleviate muscle and joint pain, and help them recover faster,” said Sequoia Price-Lazarus, CEO and founder. “Our Muscle Gel uses cooling agents like menthol for immediate pain relief and then the power of CBD kicks in for anti-inflammatory control. It’s a one-two punch of relief.”

Functional ingredients like menthol, capsaicin and camphor have shown to be effective in salves and ointments for decades. Together with 20mg of high-potency, full-spectrum CBD per serving, the result offers a deep and targeted antidote to minor aches, pain and inflammation after an intense workout or demanding day. While the cooling analgesic effects work immediately, the cannabinoids follow with longer-lasting relief.

The CBD Muscle Gel is naturally scented with lemon, orange, geranium, sweet basil, and eucalyptus, and is vegan, non-GMO, and pesticide-free. The product is available to purchase at www.lazarusnaturals.com or at select retailers.

Just like every product from Lazarus Naturals, the CBD Muscle Gel is third-party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals. All test results are available on the website by visiting the “Test Results” tab on an individual product page and looking for the batch number on the packaging.

About Lazarus Naturals

Founded in 2014 with the belief that CBD should be accessible to everybody, Lazarus Naturals produces high-quality products that are effective, not expensive. The company is vertically integrated — from its Oregon hemp farm to in-house extraction, formulation and packaging — allowing the company to deliver the lowest cost-per-milligram CBD tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules and pet treats. The company is Leaping Bunny, Kosher, and cGMP certified, and earned USDA Organic certification for its hemp. The Assistance Program offers a 60% discount to veterans, individuals on long-term disability and low-income households.

