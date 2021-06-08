LIVEKINDLY Collective Expands Its Brand Portfolio with the Acquisition of Iconic The Dutch Weed Burger

On World Oceans Day, the Two Companies Join Forces to Bring Benefits of Another Plant-Based Protein to People Worldwide

By adding The Dutch Weed Burger to LIVEKINDLY Collective, the company expands its plant-based portfolio with seaweed, a high-quality source of protein cultivated using minimal fresh water and no agricultural land. Additionally, this proposed acquisition will help the company scale internationally in the UK and Nordics, two key markets in Europe, as well as in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and eventually into Asia.

“Innovation in plant-based protein has created a tremendous opportunity to transform the global food system, as consumers increasingly demand tasty and nutritious alternatives to meat,” said Kees Kruythoff, CEO and Chairman of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “With the addition of The Dutch Weed Burger, we expand the types of plant-based protein we can offer our consumers in more than 40 countries and accelerate our mission to make plant-based living the new norm.”

“We are so excited to join these driven, experienced and passionate leaders who are going to help scale our brand and change the food culture around the globe,” said Mark Kulsdom, CEO and Founder of The Dutch Weed Burger.

He added: “Seaweed farming is highly sustainable because it grows profusely in the ocean and it breathes out oxygen while it grows. The plant is nutrient-rich and healthy while bringing a unique umami flavor to people’s taste buds. These ocean greens mix perfectly with protein-rich beans and other innovative textures we use. I am looking forward to working within the Collective, because the time for real change is imminent and more urgent than ever!”

LIVEKINDLY Collective brings together founders, entrepreneurs and global business leaders to create a robust ecosystem of plant-based brands, including Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat, No Meat and LIVEKINDLY, a digital media platform. The company recently closed a growth funding round, bringing the total of funding received in its first 12 months to $535 million and making LIVEKINDLY Collective one of the top three highest-funded and fastest-growing plant-based food companies globally.

The Dutch Weed Burger is a plant-based food company, based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. It was founded in 2012 by Lisette Kreischer and Mark Kulsdom, as a spin off from their eponymous documentary, shot mostly in New York City, in which they search for the best recipes to bring seaweed to the mainstream public. The first Dutch Weed Burgers were sold from a handmade pushbike in the streets of Amsterdam, where (the icon was born) and it became an instant cult-hit. When restaurants started to put the burger concept on their menu, the pioneer brand trailblazed the vegan trend in the Netherlands and beyond.

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale. Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat and No Meat, LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with healthy, sustainable and delicious food options. Furthermore, the company is the voice of the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY, at www.livekindly.com and @livekindlyco on Instagram. LIVEKINDLY Collective has 500 employees and sells in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.

