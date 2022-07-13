MEA Plant-Based Yogurt Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Demand for Vegan Products Fueling Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “MEA Plant-Based Yogurt Market – Forecasts from 2022 to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

One of the driving factors behind the growth of plant-based yogurt and veganism in MEA is people’s growing concern about their health. Second, lactose sensitivity makes it difficult for people to consume dairy products. The growth of the market has been boosted by plant-based yogurt.

Finally, these yogurts are made from a variety of sources and come in a variety of tastes, which has boosted their popularity. Furthermore, as the commercial dairy industry faces some challenges in the next years, the plant-based yogurt business has attracted significant investment from entrepreneurs.

The growing demand for vegan products, as well as the increased use of convenience foods and other sectors, will drive the expansion of the plant-based yogurt market in MEA However, plant-based yogurts are priced much higher than conventional yogurts all over the world. The rise in R&D is fueling the growth and demand for plant-based yogurt in MEA. North America and Europe are the lucrative markets for this segment, but changing dynamics are favouring the MEA region, which is considered to be an important market for plant-based yogurt market.

Acceptance of plant-based foods in the Middle East and Africa is largely determined by customer perceptions. Further, younger consumers rely heavily on social media platforms and are frequent “out-of-home” shoppers. Businesses catering to this demographic must employ proper marketing and advertising strategies.

By sales channel, the MEA plant-based yogurt market is segmented into offline and online.

Offline stores are further classified into supermarkets, convenience stores, and speciality stores. Supermarkets, convenience stores, and online purchasing are going to boost the market in the forecasted period. COVID-19 brought changes in the purchasing patterns of individuals, and hence, online shopping surged and was seen to be bringing more sales.

By flavour, the MEA plant-based yogurt market is segmented into regular and flavoured. The flavoured yogurt market is going to surge as different flavours are entering the market and companies are coming up with products that cater to different flavours and taste profiles.

By end-user, the MEA plant-based yogurt market is segmented into food services and households.

Both segments are contributing to the market. Post-COVID households have started to use them at home and online shopping has surged. Since it is a healthy option for food services, they keep it in stock in hotels and restaurants.

By country, the MEA plant-based yogurt market segmented different countries in the Middle East and Africa. The growth of veganism in the United Arab Emirates is boosting demand for plant-based yogurt in the country, as customers see it as a recent development for a cleaner lifestyle and good habits. While physical reactions to foods are typical, a growing proportion of UAE citizens suffer from lactose intolerance, driving up the demand for dairy substitutes.

Market Segmentation:

By Sales Channel

Offline

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online

By Flavour

Regular

Flavoured

By End-user

Food services

Household

By Country

South Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. MEA PLANT-BASED YOGURT MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Offline

5.3.1.1. Supermarket

5.3.1.2. Convenience Store

5.3.1.3. Specialty Store

5.4. Online

6. MEA PLANT-BASED YOGURT MARKET, BY FLAVOR

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Regular

6.3. Flavoured

7. MEA PLANT-BASED YOGURT MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Food services

7.3. Household

8. MEA PLANT-BASED YOGURT MARKET, BY COUNTRY

8.1. South Arabia

8.2. UAE

8.3. Israel

8.4. South Africa

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

Companies Mentioned

Lavva

Chobani, LLC

Danone S.A.

Dean Foods Company

General Mills, Inc.

Kite Hill

Forager Project, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb7qwn

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900