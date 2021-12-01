Meat & Dairy Results Sour COP26 Ambitions on Methane and Deforestation

New data from $45 trillion-backed FAIRR Initiative is the market’s only comprehensive sustainability assessment of large meat, fish and dairy producers.

COP26 deal to cut methane: But only 18% of global meat and dairy producers track even partial methane emissions.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extensive new data published today by the award-winning Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index shows that despite pockets of leadership and innovation the animal agriculture sector is unprepared for the decade of transition on climate change and risks looking “outdated and unattractive”. The Index assesses the firms that supply household names such as McDonalds, KFC and Carrefour.

The Index, now in its fourth year, assesses 60 publicly-listed animal protein producers worth a combined $363 billion (49 primarily produce meat and dairy, 11 aquaculture), against ten environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related factors including GHG emissions, deforestation, antibiotic usage and investment in alternative proteins. The results are available free to investors to help them integrate ESG data and assess company performance.

Key findings include:

Methane : 0nly 18% (9/49) of livestock producers measure even partial methane emissions, undermining the sector’s ability to play its part in a global deal for 30% methane reductions struck at COP26 this month. Annual methane emissions from global cattle and livestock, make up 44% of global anthropogenic methane emissions and would require a forest covering around three quarters of South America to sequester. New Zealand, Ireland and the State of California have all set methane reduction targets covering livestock of at least 10% by 2030.

With feed prices reaching an eight-year high, driven partly by extreme weather, meat, fish and dairy firms are investing in sustainable feed ingredients or production to de-risk their supply chains. E.g. (UK) is trialling feed based on insect protein, peas and beans and have partnered with Netherlands-based DSM to implement a feed additive to reduce methane emissions from digestion in cows. Alternative protein innovation : Nearly half (28/60) of Index companies now have exposure to alternative proteins, compared to just a quarter (15) in 2019. Sevenmeat companies report investments in cultured meat. E.g. Thai Union have formed partnerships with cultured meat start up Aleph Farms and cultured seafood start up BlueNalu Inc; and this month JBS entered the space with a £100m investment in the acquisition of a Spanish cultivated meat firm and a cultivated meat R&D centre.

Jeremy Coller, Chair and Founder of FAIRR, and Chief Investment Officer of Coller Capital said:

“The post-COP26 era leaves large parts of the meat and dairy supply chain looking outdated and unattractive. Failures from methane to manure management underline the growing sense in the market that cows are the new coal.

“As the largest driver of both methane from human activity and deforestation, the ambitions set at COP26 handed a big slice of responsibility to the food and agriculture sector. We cannot deliver the COP26 commitments without addressing the protein supply chain. More political and regulatory focus on the food industry is now inevitable, but currently only 20% of meat and dairy giants measure even some part of their methane emissions. This should be a red flag to markets given the COP26 commitment to reduce methane 30% globally by 2030.

“From class actions to carbon taxes and regulation, investors are using FAIRR’s data to quantify increasing risks in animal agriculture. Carbon taxes for example are expected to cost beef companies up to 55% of current average EBITDA by 2050.

“We are at an inflection point and if we are to avoid the meat and dairy sector becoming a stranded asset, we must harness the leadership emerging in parts of the industry and transform the way our food, particularly protein, is produced.”

Eugenie Mathieu, Senior Analyst, Aviva investors said:

“The science is clear that to avoid runaway climate change high-emitting sectors such as agriculture must transform themselves in the next decade. Yet FAIRR’s latest research shows how far the food sector has to go. 86% of the world biggest meat and dairy suppliers are still failing to set meaningful reductions targets for emissions, which is enormously unhelpful given that extreme weather events are increasingly hurting the bottom lines of these companies. Investors can play their part by demanding that the animal protein producers they invest in step up to the plate and make change happen more quickly.”

Other findings from the 60-company assessment include:

Climate

Climate change arrives : At least 7 companies have reported climate-related financial impacts. Tyson Foods’ (US) operating income decreased $410 million year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021 in large part from severe weather disruptions. BRF (Brazil) estimates changes in precipitation rates will result in annual losses of up to R$800 million. FAIRR calculates a predicted carbon tax (of $53/tonne) by 2050 would increase costs for beef companies up to 55% of current average EBITDA.

At least 7 companies have reported climate-related financial impacts. (US) operating income decreased $410 million year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021 in large part from severe weather disruptions. (Brazil) estimates changes in precipitation rates will result in annual losses of up to R$800 million. FAIRR calculates a predicted carbon tax (of $53/tonne) by 2050 would increase costs for beef companies up to 55% of current average EBITDA. Climate Risk : 86% of major meat and dairy suppliers fail to declare or set meaningful reduction targets for all greenhouse gas emissions including those in their supply chain (Scope 3). Among companies that report even partial emissions, one in four (26%) saw emissions rise this year.

of major meat and dairy suppliers fail to declare or set meaningful reduction targets for all greenhouse gas emissions including those in their supply chain (Scope 3). Among companies that report even partial emissions, one in four (26%) saw emissions rise this year. Improved targets and processes : 13% have set science-based emissions reduction targets, up from just 7% in 2020. 20% have set net zero targets, up from 7% in 2020. 18% have completed a climate-related scenario analysis, up from 3% last year.

: have set science-based emissions reduction targets, up from just 7% in 2020. have set net zero targets, up from 7% in 2020. have completed a climate-related scenario analysis, up from 3% last year. Methane regulation emerges: New Zealand, Ireland and the State of California have all set methane reduction targets covering livestock of at least 10% by 2030, and more jurisdictions may follow after the COP26 deal. New Zealand dairy producer Fonterra state that, given its environmental restrictions, the country has now reached ‘peak milk’, while Ireland is expected to have to cut its national cattle herd by 20% to meet its target.

Other ESG issues

Manure : The volume of faeces produced by the world’s 70 billion farm animalsis equivalent to double that created by the entire human population – releasing methane and threatening biodiversity and human health. Despite this, 88% (43/49) have no or limited disclosure and commitments on manure pollution. Using methodologies developed by academics, FAIRR has calculated that the animals processed by Tyson Foods (US) (~2 billion annually) alone produce as much excrement as the entire US population.

The volume of faeces produced by the world’s 70 billion farm animalsis equivalent to double that created by the entire human population – releasing methane and threatening biodiversity and human health. Despite this, (43/49) have no or limited disclosure and commitments on manure pollution. Using methodologies developed by academics, FAIRR has calculated that the animals processed by Tyson Foods (US) (~2 billion annually) alone produce as much excrement as the entire US population. Water use : 94% companies are categorised as ‘high risk’, down from 96% in 2020. Of the companies that have water consumption or withdrawal targets, only seven (14%) disclose having set targets at the facility level. They include JBS, Marfrig , Maple Leaf and Tyson .

companies are categorised as ‘high risk’, down from 96% in 2020. Of the companies that have water consumption or withdrawal targets, only seven (14%) disclose having set targets at the facility level. They include , and . Waste & Pollution : 100% companies rank ‘high risk’ – the same as last year. In the US, slaughterhouses discharge the highest phosphorus levels and second highest nitrogen levels of all industrial categories, often into water. Yet none of the major meat producers that operate in the US market have set quality or volume targets on wastewater from their processing facilities.

companies rank ‘high risk’ – the same as last year. In the US, slaughterhouses discharge the highest phosphorus levels and second highest nitrogen levels of all industrial categories, often into water. Yet none of the major meat producers that operate in the US market have set quality or volume targets on wastewater from their processing facilities. Antibiotics: Companies are improving antibiotics use with 62% of companies ranked ‘high risk’, down from 75% in 2020.

Companies are improving antibiotics use with of companies ranked ‘high risk’, down from 75% in 2020. Animal welfare: 63% are categorised as ‘high risk’, improving from 68% in 2020.

are categorised as ‘high risk’, improving from 68% in 2020. Food safety: 43% are categorised as ‘high risk’, making it one of best performing risk factors. 100% of companies headquartered in Europe and Russia have operations certified by a Global Food Safety Initiative-recognised scheme, compared to only 55% in Asia.

are categorised as ‘high risk’, making it one of best performing risk factors. 100% of companies headquartered in Europe and Russia have operations certified by a Global Food Safety Initiative-recognised scheme, compared to only 55% in Asia. Working conditions : Only 37% rank as ‘high risk’ versus 57% in 2020, suggesting this has been an area of positive focus in the wake of the pandemic.

: Only rank as ‘high risk’ versus 57% in 2020, suggesting this has been an area of positive focus in the wake of the pandemic. Governance : 52% of companies are categorised as ‘high risk’, compared to 63% in 2020.

Sanjeev Krishnan, Chief Investment Officer of S2G Ventures, said:

“The consumer, capital markets and innovation are transforming the food system – positioning it to increase food security, meet global emissions targets and feed a growing population. A healthier and sustainability food system is the under-recognized solution to address all these critical global challenges. It’s encouraging to see such major investments in research, development and innovation from some of the world’s largest protein producers. Their leadership has the potential to change the image of protein as we know it. This year has seen the biggest move from the protein producers in to the alternative meat space, capped by JBS entering the cultivated meat space with a £100m investment”

Vemund Olsen, Senior analyst at Storebrand said:

“We are starting to see some parts of the animal protein industry rising to their sustainability challenges. Aquaculture companies such as the three Norwegian firms in the top 5 of FAIRR’s ranking are starting to act on issues such as deforestation and feed, and there are more meat and dairy companies setting net zero targets and innovating in alternative proteins. But the sector must not rest on these laurels. With feed prices reaching an eight-year high, the sector is greatly exposed to extreme weather impacts and other ESG risk. Innovation and transparency is urgent across the animal protein industry to foster growth and meet the challenges ahead.

Arthur van Mansvelt, Senior engagement specialist, Achmea Investment Management said:

“Commitments at COP26 were the easy bit. Now comes the hard job of aligning sectors such as agriculture with a net zero future. It’s encouraging that 20% of the sector has now set net zero targets, with more undertaking climate scenario analyses. But it’s clear that these key suppliers to global food brands need to set more comprehensive policies on emission reporting and deforestation. The sector, especially meat and dairy firms, must also improve how it measures and mitigates its impacts on biodiversity at a time when biodiversity is declining at a faster rate than any point in history. Investors should engage with the food and agriculture sector on these issues as a priority.”

Bruno Poulin, CEO of Ossiam said:

“As biodiversity continues to be threatened by ‘business as usual’, it is of great concern that 86% (43/50) of meat and dairy companies covered by the Protein Producer Index have no or limited disclosure and commitments on manure pollution – a devastating driver of biodiversity loss. As the largest listed protein producers, these companies have supply chains that span the globe – and the impacts from poor waste management policies are being felt far and wide. It is important that all livestock companies follow the few leaders which have emerged in the sector, and set effective policies to tackle this issue.”

Patrick Peura, ESG Engagement Manager, Allianz SE said:

“FAIRR data gives investors a highly valuable basis on which to engage animal agriculture companies. The Index helps identify positive examples of leadership – such as investment in feed innovation, effective target-setting and climate risk scenario analysis – which the rest of the sector can learn from.

“Importantly, the Index also sheds light on the gaps that still need to be addressed in the sector – such as the failure of a majority of companies to adequately monitor, report and manage their GHGs like methane from animal waste. It is critical that investors continue to engage with firms constructively to support solutions in the sector, and the index helps us do that.”

Alex Howson, Senior Investment Manager, Pictet Asset Management said:

“Our food system is facing unprecedented challenges. We need a food system that provides a nutritious and sustainable diet for our growing population and acts within planetary boundaries, so it is crucial we take steps now to protect and preserve the land we farm. As investors, FAIRR’s research helps us to engage with protein producers on key issues such as deforestation, emissions, animal welfare and water use. We also leverage FAIRR’s data and Protein Producer index in our investment process, helping us to allocate capital towards companies that will protect and improve our food production system.”

Full league table:

Rank Company Market Cap ($bn) Country Final score Risk category 1 Mowi ASA 11.49 Norway 81% Low risk 2 Grieg Seafood ASA 1.11 Norway 75% Low risk 3 Maple Leaf Foods Inc 2.72 Canada 69% Low risk 4 Lerøy Seafood Group ASA 4.20 Norway 68% Low risk 5 Marfrig Global Foods SA 1.93 Brazil 65% Low risk 6 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd 4.09 New Zealand 64% Low risk 7 Thai Union Group PCL 2.16 Thailand 63% Low risk 8 Multi X 0.53 Chile 60% Medium risk 9 BRF SA 3.43 Brazil 59% Medium risk 10 Tyson Foods Inc 21.65 USA 59% Medium risk 11 JBS S.A. 11.89 Brazil 57% Medium risk 12 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL 6.96 Thailand 53% Medium risk 13 Bakkafrost P/F 4.21 Faroe Islands 52% Medium risk 14 Tassal Group Ltd 0.57 Australia 51% Medium risk 15 Cranswick PLC 2.64 UK 50% Medium risk 16 Hormel Foods Corp 26.78 USA 49% Medium risk 17 Salmones Camanchaca SA 0.42 Chile 48% Medium risk 18 SalMar ASA 6.63 Norway 47% Medium risk 19 Scandi Standard AB 0.55 Sweden 44% Medium risk 20 WH Group Ltd 12.36 China 42% Medium risk 21 Emmi AG 5.51 Switzerland 42% Medium risk 22 Bell Food Group AG 1.69 Switzerland 41% Medium risk 23 NH Foods Ltd 4.38 Japan 41% Medium risk 24 LDC SA 2.03 France 38% Medium risk 25 Minerva SA 1.03 Brazil 37% Medium risk 26 Grupo Nutresa S.A. 3.22 Colombia 37% Medium risk 27 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd 23.83 China 35% Medium risk 28 Inghams Group Ltd 1.13 Australia 35% Medium risk 29 Sanderson Farms Inc 2.85 USA 32% Medium risk 30 Vietnam Dairy Products JSC 9.84 Vietnam 31% Medium risk 31 MHP SE 0.64 Ukraine 30% High risk 32 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd 40.32 China 28% High risk 33 Great Wall Enterprise Co Ltd 1.41 Taiwan 27% High risk 34 Cal-Maine Foods Inc 1.71 USA 26% High risk 35 San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc 8.25 Philippines 26% High risk 36 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd 1.50 Japan 25% High risk 37 RCL Foods Ltd/South Africa 0.58 South Africa 21% High risk 38 Almarai Co JSC 14.63 Saudi Arabia 19% High risk 39 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd 1.14 China 19% High risk 40 GFPT PCL 0.59 Thailand 18% High risk 41 Australian Agricultural Co Ltd 0.55 Australia 17% High risk 42 Maruha Nichiro Corporation 1.25 Japan 16% High risk 43 Japfa Ltd 1.42 Singapore 16% High risk 44 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd 43.28 China 16% High risk 45 Thaifoods Group PCL 0.91 Thailand 15% High risk 46 COFCO Joycome Foods Ltd 1.35 China 15% High risk 47 Astral Foods Ltd 0.31 South Africa 14% High risk 48 QL Resources Berhad 3.56 Malaysia 14% High risk 49 Wens Foodstuff Group Co., Ltd. 17.74 China 12% High risk 50 Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV 2.25 Mexico 11% High risk 51 China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd 1.55 China 11% High risk 52 Prima Meat Packers Ltd 1.59 Japan 10% High risk 53 Cherkizovo Group PJSC 1.09 Russia 10% High risk 54 New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd 15.46 China 10% High risk 55 Seaboard Corporation 3.52 USA 10% High risk 56 Grupo Bafar SAB de CV 0.61 Mexico 7% High risk 57 Venky’s India Ltd 0.30 India 6% High risk 58 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd 8.24 China 5% High risk 59 Fortune Ng Fung Food Hebei Co Ltd 0.71 China 2% High risk 60 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd 5.04 China 2% High risk

Access to all data is available upon request via the digital Coller FAIRR Index: www.fairr.org/index

Methodology: All companies are given an overall ranking of ‘low’, ‘medium’, ‘high’ risk’ or ‘best practice’, based on their scores against ten sustainability factors. These are: Governance, Greenhouse Gas Emissions; Deforestation and Biodiversity; Water Scarcity and use; Waste and Pollution; Antibiotics; Animal Welfare; Working Conditions, Food Safety, and Sustainable Proteins. More details of the methodology are available online. All statistics are based on latest publicly available data collected before October 2021. Market capitalization figures are based on companies’ latest fiscal year.

About FAIRR

The FAIRR Initiative is a collaborative investor network, founded by Jeremy Coller, with a membership of $45 trillion assets under management. FAIRR works with institutional investors to define the material ESG issues linked to intensive livestock and fish farming systems and provide them with the tools necessary to integrate this information into their asset stewardship and investment decisions. This includes the Coller FAIRR Index, the world’s first comprehensive assessment of the largest global animal protein companies on environmental, social and governance issues. Visit www.fairr.org and follow @FAIRRInitiative.

