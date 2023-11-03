MNHS Studio-NUOSMIQ Launches Upcycled, Handmade ‘Eco Stripe Sneakers’

– Upcycled sneakers made with vegan leather and spare leather scraps

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EcoStripeSneakers–MNHS Studio, a company responsible for the design and manufacturing of the contemporary and unique classic brand NUOSMIQ, has released eco-stripe sneakers made with upcycled materials.

CEO Kim Hee-sun, a shoe designer, came up with this product while searching for a solution to recycle leftover leather from the manufacturing process.

Eco Stripe sneakers are produced using a meticulously replicated 40-year-old handmade shoemaking process. Because vegan leather, recycled fabric, and leftover leather scraps are used in their production, each pair is unique in terms of its patterns, materials, and colors. The soles feature premium Osolite cushioned insoles, known for their support and elasticity, to offer outstanding wearing comfort.

CEO Kim Hee Sun said, “As a designer, I’ve spent years thinking about recycling as a way to repurpose discarded items. I’m thrilled that my efforts have paid off with the Eco Stripe sneakers. We’ll continue to expand our viral marketing efforts for eco-friendly products.”

NUOSMIQ has declared its plan to become a global brand by expanding its manufacturing to include bags and clothing in addition to shoes.

