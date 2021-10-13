MONAT® Global Launches MONAT Vegan Protein in Response to Popular Demand

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MONAT–Global healthy-aging innovator MONAT Global Corp (MONAT) officially announces the debut of MONAT Vegan Protein, the latest addition to the company’s fast-growing wellness portfolio. Representing the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality, MONAT Vegan Protein is a deliciously smooth blend of plant proteins and superfoods, delivering twenty grams of satisfying protein in each serving with zero grams of sugar and 100 calories.

“The launch of MONAT Wellness last year was met with extraordinary success, and we’ve sold more than 750,000 units of product to date,” said Ray Urdaneta, MONAT Co-Founder and CEO. “Seeing the collection’s ability to fill a need for an uncomplicated approach to inner health, we knew the next step on our path of innovation was to create a 100% plant-based protein powder that is highly effective, easy-to-use, and tastes amazing.”

Created in partnership with holistic expert Dr. Brent Agin, MONAT Vegan Protein offers an excellent way to easily meet the daily protein requirements of an active lifestyle by supporting post-workout recovery, a leaner body, and healthy weight in combination with diet and exercise.

“MONAT Vegan Protein strategically combines six different proteins including pea, pumpkin, sunflower, chia, watermelon, and rice,” said Dr. Brent Agin. “This creates an essential combination of amino acids that equal the protein-synthesizing power of an animal protein in a totally vegan formula.”

In addition to plant proteins and superfoods, the dynamic formula also includes a custom blend of unique mushrooms, each of which have been long valued in traditional medicine for their powerful properties. Formulated without synthetic flavors, synthetic colors, synthetic sweeteners, gluten, dairy or soy, MONAT Vegan Protein has a velvety-smooth, grit-free texture that mixes easily in water or plant milk and a creamy, delicious, natural vanilla flavor.

As with all MONAT products, MONAT Vegan Protein is naturally-based, vegan and animal friendly. MONAT Vegan Protein is available through a MONAT Market Partner and on MONATGlobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty brand, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in its U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish, Polish, Australian, Spanish, and Lithuanian markets.

