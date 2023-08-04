National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day News: DoubleTree by Hilton Announces a New Allergy-Friendly Option Will Join Its Iconic Cookie Welcome

Created by Partake Foods, DoubleTree’s Addition to Its “Signature Cookie Welcome” is Free of the Top Nine Allergens

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, DoubleTree by Hilton, known for the beloved signature cookie welcome, announced that starting today, it will begin offering a new allergy-friendly soft chocolate chip cookie, alongside the original DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, extending the iconic welcome to even more guests.

DoubleTree by Hilton has collaborated with Partake Foods, a leading allergy-friendly food company, to produce the new cookie, with the goal of creating a more inclusive welcoming experience at check-in. More than 32 million people in the United States are affected by food allergies, and others have food intolerances or dietary preferences.

“With DoubleTree by Hilton’s allergy-friendly cookie, we’re reshaping the concept of hospitality to be more inclusive and considerate,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “We’re serving not just a cookie but a promise of care and personalization for each guest who walks through our doors.”

For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has made it its mission to provide guests with a warm welcome and comfortable stay. Team members will now offer guests their choice of the new DoubleTree by Hilton allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookie or DoubleTree’s original chocolate chip cookie, at check-in at all DoubleTree by Hilton hotels across the United States. The soft-baked allergy-friendly cookie is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and free of the top nine allergens (wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, dairy, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish). Produced by Partake Foods in a dedicated top nine allergen-free facility, the cookie is individually wrapped during production, ensuring it is free from cross-contamination before being offered to guests at check-in.

“We recognize the impact that food allergies and dietary restrictions have on millions of people in their daily lives and know it can prove challenging during travel,” said Shawn McAteer, brand leader, DoubleTree by Hilton. “We hope the introduction of our allergy-friendly option, alongside our original cookie, reaffirms DoubleTree by Hilton as a place where human moments happen that make travelers feel welcome while away from home.”

Denise Woodard, founder and CEO, Partake Foods, said, “We are thrilled to work with an iconic brand like DoubleTree by Hilton to create a more inclusive welcome for their guests at check-in. As a parent of a child with food allergies, I know firsthand how limited offerings are for those with allergies and dietary restrictions when traveling. Everyone deserves to have a sense of assurance and comfort when they are away from home. Partake Foods is proud to extend our mission of inclusivity to DoubleTree by Hilton hotels across the United States.”

The DoubleTree cookie has fans around the world and beyond – it was the first food ever baked in space, during experiments aboard the International Space Station. In 2022, alone, DoubleTree by Hilton served more than 19 million cookies. With the addition of the allergy-friendly cookie, many guests will get to experience the signature welcoming moment the brand is known for, a chocolate chip cookie at check-in, for the first time. For more information on the DoubleTree by Hilton allergy-friendly cookie, please visit Stories from Hilton.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 53 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Partake Foods

Created in 2016 by Founder and CEO Denise Woodard when her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies, Partake is a Certified B Corp that works to provide everyone the ability to share in life’s joys—big and small. The Black-owned, women-led company offers delicious, allergy-friendly cookies, baking mixes and pancake & waffle mixes that are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and free of the top 9 allergens (wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish). The products are made with better-for-you ingredients and offer a variety of new and nostalgic flavors that those with and without dietary restrictions can enjoy. With radical inclusivity at its core, Partake partners with non-profit organizations actively pursuing an end to food insecurity and creates career opportunities for HBCU students with their 501c3, Black Futures Fellowship. In 2022, Partake was named #45 on the Inc 5000 list. Find Partake in more than 11,000 stores across the US. For more information, please visit: partakefoods.com or follow @PartakeFoods on Instagram.

