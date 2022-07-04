Natreve Issues Voluntary Recall on Limited U.S. Batches of Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae Flavor Due to Undeclared Milk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natreve, a mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company, is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor, because it contains trace amounts of undeclared milk due to an external manufacturing production error. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were only sold in the USA, in retail and online. This issue is isolated to two batches of Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor with the following lot codes:

Lot# 46359, Best Before Date: 2/2025 10 servings, 13.1oz (371g), UPC 628831120003

Lot# 46360, Best Before Date: 2/2025 18 servings, 1.47lbs/23.53oz (667g), UPC 628831110073 10 servings, 13.1oz (371g), UPC 628831120003



The impacted products are stored in 13 oz (10 servings) and 1.47lb (18 servings) white tubs and lot codes can be found at the bottom of each tub.

The issue was identified as a result of one illness having been reported to date. An investigation was conducted by the contract manufacturer indicating the problem was caused by a production process error for these two impacted lots. No Canadian products nor other products or lots within the U.S. Natreve product offering are impacted by this voluntary recall.

A whey-derived flavoring ingredient was inadvertently used in the blend for Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor, leading to trace amounts of whey being found in the above batches. Whey is derived from milk and may trigger an allergy, posing a potential risk to people with milk allergies.

Consumers who purchased Natreve Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor, with Lot Code 46359 or 46360 should discard this product if they are allergic or highly sensitive to dairy. Refunds are available and will be provided at the point of sale through validation of lot codes on affected tubs by bringing them in store. Those who purchased through www.natreve.com can also email [email protected] to request a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at [email protected] or send a direct message to @natrevewellness on Instagram.

