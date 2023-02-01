New Book Demonstrates Health Benefits of Vegan Diets for Dogs: The Plant-Powered Dog Draws on Latest Scientific Research to Dispel Common Dog Nutrition Myths

WENATCHEE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compassion–A ground-breaking new book has answered the controversial question: “Can dogs thrive on a vegan diet?” Drawing on the latest scientific research, The Plant-Powered Dog: Unleash the healing powers of a whole-food plant-based diet to help your canine companion enjoy a healthier, longer life (Dogwise Publishing, January 2023) demonstrates that a well-balanced plant-based diet is the healthiest and safest for modern companion dogs.

Authored by globally renowned vegan canine nutritionist Diana Laverdure-Dunetz, MS, with contributor W. Jean Dodds, DVM, The Plant-Powered Dog draws upon research in canine evolution, genomics and epigenetics to dispel the myth that dogs are carnivores; showcases the best food sources for vegan dogs; teaches readers to prepare nutritionally sound vegan dog food recipes; and showcases plant-based solutions to common canine chronic diseases.

The book’s publication is timely, as consumer research shows that 35% of dog (and cat) guardians who do not already feed a plant-based diet are open to doing so if they feel it is nutritionally adequate. New research also demonstrates that vegan dogs are healthier than meat-fed dogs based on a variety of parameters.

“We know that animal ingredients promote inflammation and that switching to a whole-food plant-based diet is healthiest for people,” said Laverdure-Dunetz. “Through rigorous research, The Plant-Powered Dog demonstrates that our canine companions can experience many of the same benefits. The book also serves as a complete action guide for anyone wanting to raise a thriving plant-based dog.”

The Plant-Powered Dog book features two main sections:

Part 1: Steps to Raising a Thriving Plant-Based Dog. These seven chapters guide readers through the process of transitioning their dog to a well-balanced vegan diet, along with how to select an appropriate commercial vegan dog food.

Part 2: Plant-Based Diet Solutions for Common Canine Chronic Diseases. These five chapters dive into a plant-based approach to cancer, diabetes, food intolerances, chronic kidney disease and gastrointestinal disorders.

The book also contains an Appendix containing supplemental recipes, a comprehensive Resources section and a Cited Works section of the research.

“I’m excited that The Plant-Powered Dog debuted as the number one new book release in Amazon’s Pet Food & Nutrition category. This achievement is testimony to the growing popularity of plant-based diets for dogs,” said Laverdure-Dunetz. “Now, dog guardians who want to raise healthy canine companions with respect for all animals and the planet have the essential resource to do so.”

About Diana Laverdure-Dunetz, MS

Diana Laverdure-Dunetz, MS, holds a Master of Animal Science degree and is a multi- award-winning dog health writer, vegan canine nutritionist and passionate animal advocate. She has been formulating fresh-food diets for dogs around the world for more than a decade. Since 2018, she has been formulating strictly plant-based dog diets and achieving amazing results for her canine clients. https://plantpowereddog.com/

