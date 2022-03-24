No Cow Debuts Chocolate Dipped Protein Bars

The New Line Adds Six Indulgent Flavors Along With Exciting ‘Golden Ticket’ Promotion

DENVER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–No Cow, the creators of innovative plant-based, low-sugar protein bars and powders, announces the launch of its chocolate Dipped protein bars to bring even more decadence to the brand’s current lineup. Dipped in rich, plant-based chocolate with zero compromise to the bar’s macro profile, each Dipped bar is powered with a proprietary blend of rice and pea protein. No Cow Dipped bars take taste and texture to the next level, with flavors reminiscent of many classic American candies and treats. Each bar packs a whopping 20+g of plant protein, 3-5g of net carbs, and only 1g of sugar per bar. Available in six delectable flavors: Chocolate Sea Salt, Chocolate Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Mint Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkled Donut, Chocolate Coconut Almond – the signature flavor of country music star and No Cow brand ambassador, Jessie James Decker ­- the highly anticipated new Dipped offerings are sure to be a big hit.

According to Straits Research, the global protein bar market is expected to reach nearly $80 billion by 2027 due to rising demand for convenient, better-for-you options and increased protein intake. Yet there are limited plant-based options on the market, and those available often compromise on taste and/or nutrition. No Cow’s new plant-based Chocolate Dipped line meets consumers’ growing desire for options that satisfy cravings and nourish the body from a source free of animal-based proteins. Founded by Daniel Katz in 2015 in response to sensitivity to dairy products, all No Cow products are Vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and Kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, and soy free, making them a great choice for all lifestyles, including those following paleo, keto, kosher, vegetarian, and vegan diets.

“Forget about just trying to be the best plant-based option, we truly believe that the new line of Dipped Protein Bars are quite simply the best protein bars on the market, period,” said Eric Haddenhorst, No Cow’s CEO. “Early feedback from both consumers and retail partners after a soft launch of two flavors could not have been stronger. Consumers love the taste of these new bars – so many have told us they can’t believe they are plant-based. Of course, they still expect all of the low sugar, high protein, low carb benefits that they’ve come to expect from No Cow.”

Flavor details on the new offerings include:

Peanut Butter Cup – Smooth peanut butter dipped in a rich, crunchy, chocolatey layer.

Chocolate Sprinkled Donut – The same incredible taste as No Cow’s original donut flavor, but now dipped in chocolate and strewn with sprinkles.

Chocolate Salted Caramel – Sweet buttery caramel blended with salt is a trendy fan favorite.

Chocolate Mint Cookie – The ideal bars for fans of the freshness of mint and chocolate.

Chocolate Sea Salt – A perfect combination of salty and sweet.

Chocolate Coconut Almond – Sweet coconut combined with nutty almonds dipped in a crunchy chocolate coating.

From March 21 through April 3, scan the QR code on the back of each 12-pack box to enter-to-win No Cow’s “Golden Ticket” contest. Six lucky winners will each receive a year’s supply of No Cow bars, and one of those winners will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Denver for some fun in the mountains and be invited to visit the No Cow factory. Every consumer who enters in that time frame will receive a discount code for 10% of their next purchase.

Changing the game with both taste and texture, single flavor 12 count boxes of the Chocolate Dipped line are available for purchase online at nocow.com and Amazon, at a SRP of $29.99. In-store availability to follow at retailers nationwide.

About No Cow

No Cow, the creator of revolutionary plant-based, low sugar protein bars and protein powders, was founded by Daniel Katz in 2015 in response to his sensitivity to dairy. No Cow’s products are certified dairy free, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and Vegan. The company, which is supported by investors including General Mills’ 301 Inc., Valor Equity Partners, and Loft Partners, is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. No Cow’s products are available at NoCow.com, Amazon.com and in more than 20,000 retail outlets nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Walmart. The brand’s offerings include 19 flavors of protein bars and two flavors of protein powder. For more information, please visit NoCow.com and the brand’s social media channels: Instagram (@nocow) Tiktok (@no_cow) and Facebook (@nocowrevolution).

