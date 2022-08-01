North America Konjac Market Report 2022-2028: Growth of 6.8% Expected Yearly Through 2028

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America Konjac Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetics), By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America Konjac Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Konjac products are also gaining greater widespread use as a result of its prebiotic properties, which help to promote intestinal function, integrity, and immunity. In addition to its health benefits, konjac has food gelation, stabilizing, thickening, and emulsification properties. Konjac powder is commonly used as a vegan seafood alternative.

With its fat-burning qualities, konjac is also used to reduce cholesterol levels and overweight risks in humans. Over the last few years, market expansion has been driven by rising obesity cases and increasing health concerns.

There is significant demand for konjac flour for food additives, pharmaceuticals, healthy foods, and pet feeds in European and American nations. The demand for konjac products is also growing owing to their prebiotic characteristics, which aid in the improvement of gut function, integrity, and immune system.

Foods including vegetables, whole grains, cereal bran, fruits, flaked cereal, and flours contain naturally occurring or intrinsic fiber. Since the fibers have not been eliminated from the food, they are also deemed intact. According to the FDA, foods that contain these fibers have been proved to be beneficial, and producers do not need to show that they have favorable physiological effects on human health for them to be labeled as “dietary fibers” on the Nutritional Info or Supplement Facts panel.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

By Product Type

Flour

Gum

Dietary Fiber

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players

Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd.

NOW Foods

Slendier Health Food and Wellness

Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co., Ltd. (BLG)

Andi-Johnson Group

The Konjac Sponge Company

NAH Foods Ltd. (Konjac Inov)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Konjac Market by End Use

Chapter 4. North America Konjac Market by Product Type

Chapter 5. North America Konjac Market by Distribution Channel

Chapter 6. North America Konjac Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

